Two Dublin Bus routes go into 24-hour service for first time

Two Dublin Bus routes, the number 15 and the 41, will go into 24-hour service from next month.

The 41 runs from the city centre to Dublin Airport and on to Swords, while the 15 runs from Ballycullen Road, Knocklyon, through the city centre, on to Clongriffin at the north fringe of the city. Both routes will operate on an around-the-clock basis from December 1st, with a 30-minute frequency from midnight to 5am.

The fare structure will remain unchanged and Leap, Free Travel Card and cash will all continue to be accepted as payment by drivers.

National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said the new services would be of particular benefit to airport passengers and staff.

“The airport has become busier and busier, in recent years, and is itself a major employer. There is a clear demand for more transport options to the airport, not just for their passengers, but for the thousands of people whose jobs require them to be at work early in the morning or late into the night.”

The services also reflected changed patterns in work and social life in the city she said.

“It is no longer the case that city shuts down at 11 or 12 at night. The patterns of work and socialising have changed. For instance, the success in attracting to the city, major employers who are headquartered many time-zones away, serving markets around the world, means that commercial and economic activity in Dublin continues around the clock.