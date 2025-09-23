Zelenskiy calls for greater pressure and sanctions on Russia at UN

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. Photograph: Alexi J Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, calling for pressure to be increased up on Russia as he tries to persuade the Mr Trump to swing more firmly behind Kyiv’s war effort.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters as he sat beside Mr Trump at the start of the meeting that he had “good news” to share from the battlefield where Kyiv’s forces have been locked in fierce fighting with Russia for over three and a half years.

“We need more pressure, more sanctions now with [the] United States, first of all [and] Europe,” he said in opening remarks, adding that he wanted to discuss Mr Trump’s call for all remaining European powers to stop buying Russian energy altogether.

Mr Trump threatened economic measures against Russia in his address to the UN General Assembly earlier, but said he wanted US allies to take the same steps and derided some European powers for continuing to buy Russian energy despite the war.

Mr Trump described his meeting with Mr Zelenskiy as an “important” one on a busy day of talks.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters he wanted to discuss US involvement in western security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a future postwar settlement during their talks.

He was also expected to raise how to improve Ukraine’s air defences and to set up a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as part of Mr Trump’s peace effort, a source in Ukraine’s delegation told Reuters ahead of the talks.

Mr Trump has pushed the idea of a meeting between Mr Zelenskiy and Russian president Vladimir Putin, possibly with him also taking part, as a way to make progress in his bid to end the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Moscow has said no such meeting is planned and that the agenda would have to be well prepared for it to happen. Kyiv has pointed to that as proof that Russia is not willing to deviate from its maximalist aims and is obstructing Trump’s efforts.

Kyiv’s hopes of winning tough new US sanctions on Russia have been fading. A new pragmatism in Ukraine has made Mr Zelenskiy’s latest talks with Mr Trump less fraught than earlier meetings, with lessons learned from February’s Oval Office bust-up.

Though Kyiv expects no new direct US military aid, its war effort relies heavily on US intelligence sharing and a new mechanism that allows Europe to buy it US weapons such as air defences.

That makes preserving the relationship with Mr Trump vital for Kyiv, even though Ukrainians have been disappointed as he has reoriented policy away from the unambiguous military and diplomatic support Kyiv received from former US president Joe Biden.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US president Donald Trump at the UN on Tuesday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ukrainians were shocked when Mr Trump gave red carpet treatment to Mr Putin at a summit in Alaska, and believe Moscow will not stop its war unless it faces heavy external pressure, including sanctions.

Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose punitive economic measures on Russia, but not followed through on them as of yet in what US officials have said is an effort to give the push for peace a chance of succeeding.

The Ukrainian delegation has so far used its trip to the UN to show how it not only needs military and political assistance from its allies, but that it also has important experience, knowledge and resources to offer its allies.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday that Kyiv would be ready to integrate its battle-hardened air defence network into those of its western neighbours to assist after Nato accused Russia of violating its airspace in Estonia and Poland.

Estonia said last week that three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace and remained there for 12 minutes, while Poland denounced Russia for more than a dozen drones that it said entered its airspace.

Russia has accused the West of hysteria and denied that its jets entered Estonian airspace. – Reuters

