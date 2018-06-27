Aldi and Tesco sauces recalled over glass contamination fears

A number of Aldi- and Tesco-branded sauce products have been recalled amid fears they may contain glass.

Suppliers World Wise Food are recalling the soy sauces due to a manufacturing error that means they may contain small fragments of glass.

The affected products are:

– Aldi Asia Specialities Light Soy Sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019;

– Aldi Asia Specialities Dark Soy Sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019;

– Tesco Light Soy Sauce, all batch codes and best before dates;

– Tesco Dark Soy Sauce, all batch codes and best before dates, and

– Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said both Aldi and Tesco were issuing in-store notices requesting customers who have bought the products to return them to the store.