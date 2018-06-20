Reader annoyed at Ryanair’s receipt policy

“Can I have your opinion please,” starts a mail from a reader called Brenda. “While it’s not a major deal, it has me annoyed! I bought €40 headphones on a Ryanair flight from Malta to Dublin yesterday. The headphones are great etc, no problem with that. My difficulty is getting a receipt for my purchase,” she says.

“The flight attendant would not or could not provide a receipt and told me to make contact with Ryanair online. I did so today and have been told to write – old-fashioned style, for my receipt. I feel this is purposefully obstructive and possibly not lawful.”

Well, let’s deal with the last point first. What Ryanair is doing is entirely lawful.

We contacted the company and received the following statement. “Ryanair does not issue paper receipts, as part of our environmental policy. Receipts for all goods purchased on board Ryanair flights can be obtained easily at RyanairReceipts.com. Customers are advised of this during onboard PAs and when purchasing items. Customers who cannot access their receipt online can write in to Ryanair, although this is very rarely necessary.”