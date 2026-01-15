RTÉ’s chief financial officer resigns some 18 months into role

RTÉ’s chief financial officer has resigned from her post to take up a position outside of the national broadcaster.

Mari Hurley took up the role in August 2024 after the previous chief financial officer, Richard Collins, left in the wake of a controversy over RTÉ payments, including to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

In a statement on Thursday night, RTÉ said Ms Hurley will remain with the organisation until spring.

Its director general, Kevin Bakhurst, said Ms Hurley provided “excellent professional advice, insight and support” to him and the leadership team during a “challenging time” for the public broadcaster.

“I would like to thank her for the significant amount that she has achieved during her time in RTÉ which has been helpful in putting the organisation back on a financially sustainable path,” he said.

“Mari has been meticulous in dealing with legacy issues as we put a robust governance framework in place for the future and we are grateful to her for that. I would like to offer Mari my very best wishes for her new role,” he said.

Ms Hurley said RTÉ continues to perform a “vital role” for Irish audiences.

“The extensive work we have done during my time in RTÉ has been an important part of the delivery of greater governance across the organisation,” she said, adding that she wishes the director general, board and her colleagues “every success as they continue the significant transformation programme underway”.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Minister for Arts and Media Patrick O’Donovan said he has been informed tonight about Ms Hurley’s resignation.

“The Minister wishes to thank Ms Hurley for her service and wishes her well in the future. He will be engaging with the chair and director general of RTÉ in the coming days,” he said.

RTÉ said it will shortly seek applications for a new chief financial officer.