‘Ten years ago you’d never imagine rewilding and glamping appealing to visitors but it’s a big draw’

“We are very much on the edge of rewilding, not really by choice but rather by circumstance. It’s a battle.”

At Bantry House, one of Ireland’s grandest historic homes, Brigitte Shelswell-White has been watching nature’s return with a sense of realism and guarded welcome. Once the pristine pride of west Cork’s grand gardens, the estate today is softer, wilder – and, often, what visitors expect to see.

The formal symmetry of terraces and steps remains, but beyond the balustrades, the outer contours of the estate blur into the local countryside. In thickets once shaped by planting plans and pruning saws, native trees are now growing back in pockets of dappled shade.

“Our woodland is certainly going wild all by itself,” Shelswell-White says. “To be honest, I would love to be able to look after it in a gentle way.”

She is candid about the complexity of change. “Nettles, ash seedlings and brambles are everywhere,” she adds. “If we didn’t pull what we don’t want when we see it, the garden would be gone in two years.”

While part of her yearns to keep things trim, she also recognises a broader shift in attitude. “That has changed in my lifetime,” she says. “It wasn’t like that 45 years ago. Neatness and sharp edges were expected. Wildflowers were called weeds, and they were mercilessly sprayed. Thankfully, those days are gone.”

Visitors, she says, now see something less preened. “They see tufts of grass between the flagstones, weeds in flower beds, patches of nettles ... this is all to our advantage.”

She hesitates to call it rewilding, but she’s open. “I’m not sure about the term,” she says. “But I’m interested. I read a brilliant book by Isabella Tree about it.”

There are no QR codes or interpretation boards, but the direction of travel is clear – albeit a little wilder, a little less managed – and it’s exactly what many visitors now respond to.

Brigitte Shelswell-White of Bantry House, Co Cork: 'Our woodland is certainly going wild all by itself.' Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Randal Plunkett: 'I’m very conscious about avoiding the theme-park route.’ Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Dunsany Castle, the seat of Randal Plunkett, in Co Meath. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

That subtle shift is playing out across Ireland. At Dunsany Castle in Co Meath, 21st baron Randal Plunkett has taken a more radical approach, rewilding more than 750 acres of estate land once used for sheep and cattle.

“What we’re doing isn’t focused on tourism first and foremost. Tourism just happens to follow on from it,” he says. “Ten years ago, you’d never imagine that going back to grassroots Ireland – rewilding, glamping, all that – would appeal to visitors. But it’s become a big draw.”

The crowds have changed, too. “They’ve done the Cliffs of Moher, they’ve done Galway. This is something different. Unique. And a bit more immersive, especially for kids or families. It shows that Ireland isn’t just green on a brochure. It’s actually green in practice. It’s not just greenwashing.”

Dunsany began with a local audience: conservationists, ecologists, curious neighbours. Now it fields a global interest. “Americans, the French, all sorts – people who are really conscious about the environment. They’re looking for something real. Not just something they tick off a list.”

And what they find isn’t curated. There are paths, but no ticket booths or timelines. “It’s not overly commercialised yet, which matters to us,” he says. “I’m very conscious about avoiding the theme-park route.”

Plunkett, who works as a film-maker, describes the contrast. “The two are almost polar opposites: the chaos of film versus the calm of letting nature take over. Sometimes I film what we’re doing here. Sometimes I put the camera down and just look. That’s the discipline.”

Garden suite in the minimalist, off-grid Native in Ballydehob, Co Cork

He pauses. “I started this for connection, not for content.”

In southwest Ireland, just north of the Mizen Peninsula in the boho village of Ballydehob, rewilding is the beating heart of a minimalist guest house called Native , run by Didi and Simon Ronan. The experience is elegant, artisanal, and rooted in place: off-grid comfort, simple design, no TVs. Income from guests helps fund the rewilding of a remote 75-acre site several miles inland.

The road to that site is more a boreen than a proper route. It narrows steadily, grass rising in the centre, hawthorn hedges closing overhead. On the final stretch, it feels like the land is retaking the track and perhaps the car.

We stand with Didi and Simon by the edge of a lake that is a biospheric metropolis, with dragonflies, butterflies, finches, pondweed and bladderwort. The lake itself is man-made, scooped out of the hillside and connected to underground streams. They tell us about their plan to remove invasive species, including rhododendron, followed by efforts to protect the existing landscape from pressures like overgrazing. While non-native Sitka spruce is allowed to mature for future timber harvest, native species such as Scots pine are being planted to support long-term ecological restoration.

There’s a noticeable lack of tarmac trails, and the only constructed landmark is a crumbling old cottage. Visitors are left to wander – or not. “Some don’t even know why they’re here,” says Didi. “They just know they want something quieter.”

Back at Native, the conversation continues over a glass of locally produced Valentia Island Vermouth. “Rewilding isn’t just about carbon or biodiversity,” Simon says. “It’s also about justice – that people from a particular place should benefit from your hospitality offering in that place. Their experience shouldn’t be depletion. It should be replenishment.”

[ The great rewilding: ‘Nature is disappearing before our very eyes and without it, we won’t survive’Opens in new window ]

They are also clear-eyed about the various shades of green, some too emerald to be organic. “Golf courses are one of the worst offenders when it comes to rewilding,” Didi says. “The amount of land, the chemicals, the water. And they’re promoted as part of green tourism.”

Simon nods. “We just want people to look a little harder, to ask what kind of green we’re promoting.”

Some clubs are beginning to do just that. At the Royal Dublin Golf Club , situated on Bull Island, a Unesco Biosphere and Special Protection Area, sustainability is no longer just a sideline. “It’s a privilege and a responsibility,” says Chris Greely, the club’s sustainability co-ordinator. “Every operational decision, from turf management to irrigation, is made through an environmental lens.”

That includes practical steps like creating buffer zones, reducing herbicide use, and allowing native orchids and other wildflowers to return. The course has also recreated dune slacks and cut back on mowing in peripheral zones to allow for regeneration. “It’s a balancing act,” Greely admits. “But we’ve embraced a philosophy of ‘less is more’, and the wildlife has responded.”

There has been a notable increase in pollinators, butterflies, and nesting bird species, and efforts to protect rare plants like lesser centaury have seen success. “It’s a ripple effect,” adds club manager Jeff Fallon. “Restore one part of the ecosystem, and others follow.”

Players have come to appreciate it too. “We’ve been sharing articles and columns on flora and birdlife with our members,” Fallon says. “The idea is to turn a round of golf into something more ... a richer experience, with nature playing an active role.”

In spring, a rare Eurasian hoopoe touched down on the 10th fairway – a bird steeped in ancient symbolism, and an unexpected ambassador for the quiet transformation under way.

The Deerstone, Co Wicklow

The Deerstone retreat in the Wicklow hills aims to feel like part of the natural environment. Photograph: Siobhan Byrne Photography

The Deerstone has embraced its natural surroundings and flora. Photograph: Siobhan Byrne Photography

In Co Wicklow, a different kind of restoration is unfolding at The Deerstone , a retreat space nestled in the hills above Glendalough. Set within the rolling landscape of Wicklow Mountains National Park, the project has been designed to blend with, rather than tame, its natural surroundings.

“We’re surrounded by gorse, heather, bracken fern, and we’ve embraced that,” says co-founder Kevin Nowlan. “Our land feels like part of the natural environment, not a manicured one. We’ve been nurturing hedgerows, planting native trees, and encouraging the wildflowers to take over.”

The resort’s landscaping was shaped by local craftsman Andy Peters, who repositioned granite boulders and felled logs already on site to enhance what was there. “We loved using what nature was providing rather than importing things on to the land,” Nowlan says.

Over time, that light-touch approach has deepened. “We’ve let more areas grow wild,” he explains. “It means the landscaping isn’t as tidy as other venues, but I think it adds to its charm.”

[ Rewilding: A meaningful response to tackling the biodiversity crisisOpens in new window ]

There have been rewards. “We’re seeing more butterflies, bees, and wild birds; goldfinch, kites, owls, robins,” Nowlan says. “And yes, wild deer do wander through the grounds.” Working with botanist Amy Jennings, The Deerstone has planted more than 1,500 native trees and hopes to expand that further.

Guests don’t always arrive with rewilding in mind, but they notice it. “The landscape surprises people. It’s hard to convey it fully in photos,” Nowlan says. “Some of our retreat groups and corporate guests have even planted trees as part of their stay.”

He believes they’re part of a broader shift. “Ireland is the perfect place to connect with nature. We have the right climate, the wildness, and the safety. I think travellers are looking for more meaningful trips, and the Irish hospitality sector is responding.”

Wild Nephin National Park in Co Mayo, where conifer plantations are being replaced with native woodland and blanket bog

Bantry House and gardens in West Cork. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Meanwhile, some of Ireland’s most ambitious rewilding is happening on public land far from luxury or leisure. In Wild Nephin National Park , Co Mayo, vast swathes of 20th-century conifer plantations are being removed to allow blanket bog and native woodland to re-establish across more than 15,000 hectares.

The aim is not just biodiversity but resilience, restoring carbon sinks, regulating water flow, and giving space back to a landscape that was once reshaped for production. There’s an interpretation centre that blends into an elevated piece of landscape, a few trails, plenty of bog, dark skies, and silence.

In Co Clare’s Burren , native trees are also being reintroduced, not through mass planting, but small, careful steps. Over the past five years, the Burrenbeo Trust has planted more than 1,000 Burren pines and several thousand other native trees in 10 mini-woodland pockets on private farmland. The oldest of these are only now beginning to take shape, tended by volunteers and supported by tree sponsors, including some visiting guests at Gregans Castle Hotel . It’s a story of success: a long-lost native species, once reduced to a few remnant trees, is slowly being returned to the landscape. Nearby, in Lough Grainey Valley , locals have reclaimed dozens of acres and restored them to nature through systematic rewilding.

If rewilding is to endure, the tourism industry can’t just admire it – it needs to invest in it. Travellers can play a part in supporting those endeavours. Guests can experience many of these rewilding efforts first-hand by walking the tamed and untamed gardens of Bantry House, booking a stay at Native or The Deerstone, or arranging a visit to Dunsany Castle, where guided tours are offered on select dates. Even a round of golf at Royal Dublin reveals signs of change. While tourism is not the main driver, it’s finding its way into the folds of rewilding.

“We’re not the obvious stop,” says Plunkett. “But for those who make the effort – well, our reviews tend to say it’s worth the squeeze.”