On a recent Sunday evening I got news that my friend Rose had died. I knew she wasn’t doing well but it still came as a shock. The last text I sent Rose was to tell her that Niall Breslin was going to be on The Late Late Show. She was a huge fan of his recent album of piano music. She also found him “easy on the eye”. Rose was in hospital again and in need of distractions. She told me she’d been longing for normality. Normal, we agreed in those final text exchanges, was vastly underrated.

I met Rose in the cancer day ward of the Mater hospital where public patients go for their treatment. After I got my own diagnosis three years ago, I went there every week for chemotherapy infusions and I still attend every three weeks for immunotherapy.

If you aren’t familiar with such places, it’s worth pointing out that they are not usually the chattiest of environments when it comes to us patients. I have great banter with the nurses there, keeping up to date with their lives, but those of us getting treatment largely keep to ourselves.

We sit on comfortable chairs, facing each other, beside each other, but everybody is dealing with their own unique challenges, and even for me – a person prone to talking to anyone, anywhere – it feels intrusive to strike up conversations. Looks of solidarity are occasionally exchanged, there are smiles or sighs, but mostly we sit, with our loved ones, or on our own, taking our medicine, listening to podcasts or music, dozing off, reading. Whatever gets us through.

The day I met Rose was different. Our too-brief friendship felt inevitable. We were sitting opposite each other and when we started talking, we found we couldn’t stop.

She was a reader of this column and a listener to The Women’s Podcast. We had the same attitude to our illness. We both hated the terminology that some people use, that we were “battling” cancer or that people had “lost” their fight with the disease. Those who die from cancer are not losers, we agreed. The ones that stay alive are not fighting harder; the ones who die have not failed. Rose was an experienced nurse herself and the chief operating officer of Connolly hospital, so she knew what she was talking about.

It was a short but precious friendship. She came into my life the way people do sometimes, when we need them. I needed Rose’s fierceness, the light from the mirror she held up. We had a lot in common, but the biggest thing was the fact that we were trying to embrace rather than “fight” our changed circumstances. “What a funny old world the cancer world is,” she texted me once. “But we have been gifted with the three As: adapting, accepting and achieving.”

We met only once outside of various rooms in the Mater. I had invited Rose to a fundraiser for a cancer charity last April. Her latest scans, she said, had shown “significant progression”, but it was lovely to see her, beaming and glamorous, that night. She talked about the new treatment she was being offered and quoted Nick Cave on hope, which he called optimism with a broken heart.

That sent me off to read more of Cave’s writing, where I discovered this gem: “Optimism can be fearful and false. However, there exists another form of optimism, a kind of radical optimism. This optimism has experienced the suffering of the world, believes in the insubordinate nature of hope and is forever at war with banal pessimism, cynicism and nihilism.” Radical optimism was something we could both get behind.

Rose Shivmangal, friend of Róisín Ingle

We had tried to get together for lunch recently, but each time, treatment or hospitalisation got in the way. The last time I saw her I was in the Mater. She wasn’t doing well but I spent a couple of hours by her bedside. We chatted about her four beautiful children and her lovely husband. In the dim light of her hospital room, we laughed and confided in each other.

[ Róisín Ingle: I know this place so intimately. It’s where I can weep out loud in comfortOpens in new window ]

Then came the sad news. At her funeral in Navan I learned more about my new friend Rose. About the joy she got from volunteering at Merchant’s Quay. About how her heart was always open to people on the margins. Her sister Viv told me she would request the poetry of Seamus Heaney and Mary Oliver be read to her as she sat getting treatment in the chairs of the day ward.

Something beautiful happened in the church that day. Rose had nine siblings. One of them, Gerry, was the priest celebrating the mass. In his eulogy, he recalled a long ago family reunion when she was a small girl. He spoke of how, when she saw her older siblings, little Rose’s smile lit up “like the morning sun”. As he spoke those words, the morning sun slowly moved through the stained glass, so strongly I wanted to reach for my sunglasses. The light was almost blinding and did not waver for the rest of the ceremony. For those who knew and loved Rose, it’s a light that will never go out.