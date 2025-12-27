The world in 2050: Ireland reunited, robot Formula 1 and a rail link to France

You can predict some version of the future every day. Employing your lived experience, and taking on-board all available data, you might decide to bring an umbrella with you on a walk, or not. You can run from home in anticipation of a bus, or feel nervous in advance of a big work meeting. The further away such events are from happening, of course, the foggier your psychic vision becomes.

Then there is the looming, alternative future – a world of jetpacks and existential threats informed by science fiction; technology is the first thing that comes to mind for many when we imagine what might be ahead of us.

Fifty or so years ago, US scientist Roy Amara coined an adage that is often echoed in books on futurology. He stated that we tend to overestimate the effect of technology in the short run and underestimate its effect in the long run.

What, then, of the medium term? It is difficult to think of 25 years as anything concrete. In some ways, 2050 is just around the corner. Many things will surely stay the same. Look at the new national children’s hospital and the ever-postponed MetroLink as evidence of the longevity of the liminal in Ireland.

On the other hand, important decisions being made today will have stark consequences not too far down the line. Nascent extremist politics in 2025 may have blossomed into something significantly more impactful by 2050.

Some predictions hold more weight than others. If targets continue to be missed in vulnerable areas such as climate and housing, lives could be drastically altered in a couple of decades.

Below, as 2025 draws to a close, a panel of experts share their thoughts on what Ireland, and the world, might look like in 2050.

The future of politics

Justine McCarthy, political journalist, author and columnist with The Irish Times

“I think the biggest transformation that might happen would be constitutional,” Justine McCarthy says of Irish politics in 2050. “The one Ireland might have been achieved by then. That would mean many changes to the way we live on the island.”

Among those changes would be one single police force and health service for a united island of Ireland, and likely a new flag and anthem. There may be a devolution of powers, with a devolved parliament in Belfast – basis, McCarthy suggests, Cork could demand one too.

“On the domestic political front, it’s possible by then that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have merged, and there will be a more unified left,” she says. “It would be, I suppose, a more polarised party political system.”

McCarthy believes that by 2050, there will have been a left-led government in Ireland, if not a number of them. She sees more consolidation on both sides of the political spectrum, with fewer breakaway parties disrupting a swell of support.

“Forgive me for such an outlandish proposition, but I think we will also have had a woman taoiseach, if not be on our second or third woman taoiseach by then,” she says.

In terms of big political issues, McCarthy believes there will be less of a focus on identity politics, and more emphasis placed on climate and international affairs. Green affairs “will be mainstream”, and no single party will have a monopoly on the subject.

One possible consequence of an emphasis on climate action could be “something of a retreat from globalisation and more of a move towards local produce and the co-operative movement”, McCarthy says.

She hopes that, by 2050, the rise of right-wing extremism around Europe will have been stemmed. The world will have learned how to deal with migration and face up to its primary causes – war, property and climate change.

“I think immigration will continue but emigration will as well, because we are so far behind in providing public infrastructure that I think it’s unlikely we’ll be able to keep abreast of the growth in population,” McCarthy says.

She is a proponent of the move towards more elected city mayors in Ireland, and thinks it could make a big difference to the improvement of public services and infrastructure in the coming years.

“I think the look of Leinster House will be quite different,” McCarthy adds. “I would hope it will be more multicultural, with more women in it as well, and that there will be greater accountability to the Dáil by government.”

The future of AI and technology

Alan Smeaton, professor of computing at DCU and member of the Government’s AI Advisory Council

Predicting future developments in areas such as politics and infrastructure is relatively easy, says Alan Smeaton, “because they’re just incremental [additions] to what we already do”.

AI, in contrast, is much more variable; the term has only existed for about 70 years but by 2050, he believes, we will be calling it something else entirely.

Smeaton’s first prediction is that data collection and archiving will grow and grow. Wearables, clothes and everyday objects will be used for this purpose, developing the internet of things (IoT) and increasing our digital footprints.

AI’s connection to this world is its “ability to process all of this data and to make decisions or recommendations based on all of [it]”.

Smeaton envisages this being done by the commercial sector, but he thinks the landscape will be far removed from current abuses of personal data carried out by major tech and social media companies.

His next prediction is around energy.

“We’re currently forecasting a world of all doom and gloom caused by the energy demands of large language models and the hundreds of billions that are going to be needed, so they say, for data centres,” he says. “But that will pivot and that will ease considerably.”

Better algorithms, Smeaton believes, will be developed to make language models easier to create and cheaper to use. He says AI’s greatest contribution to society, however, is not language models, but a system called AlphaFold.

AlphaFold, which determines the structure of millions of proteins 'has completely changed how we do drug discovery'. Photograph: iStock

“AlphaFold was a publication or a system developed by Google’s Deep Mind, which determines the structure of 200 million proteins,” Smeaton says. “[That’s] basically all the proteins in nature, and it has completely changed how we do drug discovery.”

By 2050, he expects quantum computing to have developed to the point that these protein models can be used to affect personalised medicine. Smeaton says this is a game changer that is not yet being appreciated outside of the science community.

Artificial general intelligence – a hypothetical AI system that is more intelligent than humans – is one of the big ideas floating around AI discourse. Smeaton says that, like most scientists, he does not believe it will arrive in his lifetime.

Finally, he mentions the digital divide – that is, the gulf between those who have access to technology and those who do not. Oftentimes, the digital divide is mentioned in the context of unequal access based on class and geography; Smeaton says in 2050, there may be a split too between those who embrace and exploit AI and technology, and those who turn away from it of their own volition.

The future of health

Dr Colin Doherty, head of the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin

“By 2050, healthcare will reflect not just our technologies, but our politics and our moral choices,” says Dr Colin Doherty.

He describes two scenarios. In one future, driven by climate inaction and “the global rise of populist nativism”, healthcare succumbs to a dystopian divide. Traditional doctors, human clinicians with time and empathy, are reserved for an elite upper class.

“[Healthcare systems] never really collapse; they evolve into something different,” says Doherty. “I think the best example of this is how healthcare was distributed back in the 19th century. You basically didn’t have any medical people – doctors, very few nurses – treating anybody who was indigent.”

A big decision will have to be made around how much agency we afford AI in healthcare.

Poor people, migrants, people with disabilities, homeless people, people with addiction problems and prisoners will instead receive “stripped down, automated care: AI-driven triage and denial-by-algorithm”.

This feeds further into nativist politics. Doherty says the language already used around migrants is evidence of a deliberate othering. As time goes on, and “wealthy nations retreat behind a fortress mentality”, the “other” could be portrayed as a carrier of disease, with health concerns informing debate around borders.

His alternative future is more hopeful, where the climate emergency is taken seriously and ecological collapse is curbed. In this world, “human-centric AI becomes a tool for collective wellbeing rather than exclusion”.

“Healthcare shifts upstream – toward prevention, mental wellbeing, genetic risk mitigation, and personalised therapies. AI assists clinicians, freeing time for human connection and judgment, and supports people to live healthier, more flourishing lives across the lifespan.”

A big decision will have to be made around how much agency we afford AI in healthcare. Doherty says the prescription system, as is, acts as an accountability framework that could be undermined if machines are introduced en masse.

In the worst version of 2050, an entire underclass could be treated by an algorithm, with some patients being excluded from healthcare on the basis of their behaviour. In a “nightmare scenario”, surveillance systems could inform selective treatment, deciding who is deserving of certain care.

“By 2050, technology will not save or doom healthcare on its own,” says Doherty. “The decisive factor will be whether we choose solidarity over exclusion and whether medicine remembers who it is for.”

The future of energy

Muireann Lynch, energy economics researcher and research officer at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI)

Ireland will continue along a pathway of decarbonisation in the coming decades, but there are questions around how we go about it, according to Muireann Lynch.

“There will certainly be an awful lot of wind and solar involved on the electricity side, but on the heating and the transport side, I wouldn’t be surprised if we shift away from the idea of electrification,” she says.

“[That’s] the idea that we replace all of our petrol and diesel cars with electric cars, and we replace our gas and oil boilers with heat pumps. I wouldn’t be surprised if, instead, we move more towards new, synthetic fuels, at least to some extent.”

Lynch believes the future of energy billing will be somewhat determined by that choice between renewables and synthetic fuels. More focus on renewables could mean energy bills mirror telecoms and move towards fixed rates.

If synthetic fuels play a bigger role, charges could be variable, where customers are charged per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

'There will certainly be an awful lot of wind and solar involved on the electricity side'

“I do think as well that prices at the pump will probably continue to increase until we get to the point where the car stock has changed a lot,” Lynch says. “At that point, I think the government is going to have to consider something like congestion charging or road pricing, or having a different set of tolls.”

At the moment, she says, we raise a large amount of revenue from motor tax and excise duty on fuel. If people are driving less, or driving more efficient cars, it will create a hole in the budget.

“No one likes the idea of congestion charges beforehand, but once you introduce [them] people love them. It means for those who don’t want to drive, they have a far more pleasant city … And then, for those who do continue to drive, it means they’re battling far less traffic.”

The hope is that Ireland’s public transport infrastructure can improve significantly in the coming decades. Lynch thinks the MetroLink will eventually get over the line, after taking a long time and costing a lot of money. She can’t envisage a metro elsewhere in Ireland by 2050.

“I would be very surprised if there wasn’t a light rail outside of Dublin. A tram in Cork and or Galway. I do think rail is going to electrify, so certainly, some of the commuter lines in Dublin and also some of the lines within cities like Cork and Limerick, I wouldn’t be surprised if they electrify as well.”

Ireland will be importing far fewer fossil fuels, but probably importing more electricity than we currently are by 2050. Hopefully, we will be exporting electricity too. Lynch expects us to have a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in operation.

“I think we will still continue to use natural gas by 2050, and that will be imported via the Moffat gas line to Great Britain that we have at the moment, and then also via an LNG terminal on the west coast,” she says.

The future of crime

Dr Ian Marder, associate professor in criminology at Maynooth University

As a way of thinking about how crime may develop over the coming decades, Dr Ian Marder explains that the nature of the harm we do to each other is driven by society and societal structures.

“During Covid-19, we saw spikes in domestic abuse and a fall in burglary, for example,” he says. “So, there was a connection between the shock that society experienced and the trends in crime.”

On that basis, if wide-scale societal disruption occurs – say, via climate breakdown, a major war or a rise in dictatorships around Europe – it could have a significant impact on how we interact, and therefore on crime, interrupting existing, long-term trends.

Of course, unless you make a stab at forecasting decades of geopolitics, this makes it difficult to cement any concrete predictions for crime in 2050. One thing that can be said is crime will likely develop in tandem with technological advancements.

Wth new technology, new crimes will likely emerge

“We’re starting to see very organised approaches to online fraud, and that seems very likely to continue and increase,” says Marder.

“For example, in border areas in southeast Asia, there are now large hubs where people are trafficked to work in them and commit fraud against people in other countries. Unless technological developments prevent something, with new technology, other crimes will likely emerge.”

Ireland’s criminal justice system could also look different in 2050. Marder would like to see a recognition of the damage that can be done to people through criminal justice, and an understanding of the societal benefits that could come from social policy changes such as decarceration and decriminalisation of drugs.

“Something like the imprisonment of people with addictions and mental health issues,” he says. “I could foresee a situation where we eventually recognise that that is not acceptable. We could have a totally different approach to how we engage with, and support, people with serious mental health and physical health issues, even if they present as someone who has caused harm to someone else.”

The future of housing

Orla Hegarty, architect and assistant professor at the School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, University College Dublin

“What I’d love is if we had a vision for what it would look like in 25 years,” Orla Hegarty says of Irish housing.

In an ideal world, communities in 2050 would be pleasant places to live – sustainable, energy efficient and with good walking, cycling and public-transport infrastructure. Unfortunately, Hegarty does not believe that vision exists in current housing policy.

“There’s a very piecemeal approach that’s very developer-led. We know we’ve had huge problems with bad planning and sprawl in the past and yet, that’s what we’re doing again.”

Hegarty’s primary concern for the future is family housing, which she says is not being built in sustainable, central communities, but instead growing in remote suburbs where cars are essential to most aspects of daily life.

Instead of an taking an integrated approach to housing and people's needs, in Ireland we are 'building the wrong houses in the wrong places, as we’ve done before'

In built-up city areas, she says, the current path is leading to more “temporary, transient, small housing for particular demographics and that is poor infrastructure”. More specifically, Hegarty says cities are being steered towards short-term, mono-tenure housing for students and workers.

“There isn’t an integrated approach to how people actually live and how communities function when there’s a mixture of people and families,” she says.

Depopulation in rural parts of the country is a growing concern in Ireland. Hegarty recently examined the trend in parts of south Kerry, noting that affordable housing and sufficient supply are not just urban issues; therefore, councils countrywide need to build at scale, and accommodation for tourists needs to be controlled so that permanent residents are not priced out.

“In places that have a significant tourist economy, new supply may not meet local need, because housing is going to second homes and holiday lets,” she says. “A quarter of the homes in that district [south Kerry] are holiday homes now. Local people just can’t compete with what holiday houses rent for.”

Hegarty believes lessons have not been learned from the past. She views current government housing subsidies as measures that are driving inflation and risk, and that will leave the sector vulnerable in the long run. Affordability, she says, should be the first concern, and that starts with close interrogation of “developer spin” around the inflated cost of developing new homes.

“[We are] building the wrong houses in the wrong places, as we’ve done before,” Hegarty says. “Last time around, we were building ghost estates on floodplains. This times, we’re planning for too small, too expensive and unlivable apartments … which could be built and demolished within a generation because if it’s not a home that meets long-term needs, people won’t settle and build a new community.”

The future of sport

Malachy Clerkin, Irish Times sports journalist

“The first thing to say is that, actually, 2050 isn’t as far away as it sounds,” Malachy Clerkin points out, teeing up his first prediction for the future of sport.

A little over 24 years away, Clerkin says it is feasible that a teenage sporting superstar of today could still be playing at the top level in 2050. He cites the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, currently 22 years long, as an example.

In the future, with advanced sports science, and a desire among sporting bodies to extend the careers of their major attractions, he says “that won’t be seen as freakish”.

Technology is already ingrained in certain facets of sport. The video assistant referee (VAR) is the subject of fervent discussion in high-level football, and Clerkin thinks the relationship between tech and that side of the game may ebb and flow over the coming decades.

Technology is already ingrained in certain facets of sport, notably and sometimes controversially in the form of the video assistant referee. Photograph: Getty

Some leagues may resist VAR and its progeny in favour of the old ways. Perhaps their product will be deemed more authentic, and drag some eyeballs away from the Premier League. Sweden and Norway have already adopted this approach within their domestic leagues.

On the other hand, Clerkin expects AI’s influence to grow in sport. He doesn’t know what form it will take, but he foresees “some sort of AI-type competitor in mainstream sport”, perhaps as an AI- or robot-driven team in Formula 1. 2050 may also be part of a golden era for e-sports.

“There’s going to be a time, I would say, in the next 25 years, that the richest Irish sportsperson is some 15-year-old kid whose parents, as we sit here today, are still in secondary school,” Clerkin says.

“Their 15-year-old kid will be some e-sports whizz who is making untold billions playing something online.”

Finally, on GAA, Clerkin sees depopulation in rural areas as a challenge that needs to be addressed. With a growing population, he believes the association must encourage “people who come to live here to really connect with the sports”.

Clerkin has his doubts that the GAA will deliver on its commitment to integrating itself with camogie and Women’s Gaelic Football associations by 2027, but expects it to happen at some point. Some things, he expects, will always stay the same.

“Maybe this is a blind spot on my behalf, but I don’t think by 2050 we’ll have semi-professionalism or [GAA] players getting paid,” he says. “For some reason, I think that will always be a line that won’t be crossed, but I know lots of people who think the exact opposite.”

The future of your money

Kel Galavan, money coach, author and long-term Irish investor

“I believe the world has never been as fast as it is today, and it’ll never be this slow again,” Kel Galavan says.

By 2050, our interactions with money, she believes, will be instantaneous. Bills, transfers, salary payments – all of this will be done in real time. It will be the product of an increasingly digitised economy.

“I think cash is going to be very, very niche,” Galavan says. “A little bit like cheques are now ... It might still be there [for] emergencies, older people, power outages, that kind of thing.”

Even plastic cards will largely be a thing of the past. Phones and wearables, already used for the likes of Google and Apple Pay, will be the dominant mediums for payment. Perhaps the biggest adaptation Galavan foresees is an embrace of blockchain technology across Irish finance.

Blockchain’s benefits include increased transparency, security, immutability and decentralisation. It is a digital ledger that records transactions in “blocks” linked together chronologically using cryptography. Don’t worry if that sounds confusing.

“The best way to explain the blockchain is if you think of one of the big shipping companies, where they have those containers all over the place,” Galavan says. “They could have hundreds of thousands of containers moving around the world at any given time.

“On the blockchain, you can, in real time, find out where every single container is. What ship it’s on, what block it’s on, how many rows in it is – you can see exactly where everything is at any given time.”

Ultimately, because of the speed, efficiency and security it offers, blockchain technology is likely to be incorporated in many facets of Irish banking. One area of the industry it could damage, Galavan predicts, is in intermediaries such as Visa, Mastercard, Stripe and PayPal.

Much of the work Galavan does day to day revolves around investment, and she would like to think that by 2050, a better understanding of money will mean more people are investing more regularly.

She is encouraged by the Funds Sector 2030 report, which offers a roadmap for development of the Irish funds and asset management sector. An ideal scenario would be a more “clean and streamlined” way for the average person to invest in future.

“The government cannot be expected to keep everybody afloat in 25 years, so a lot of us, where possible, need to stand on our own two feet,” Galavan says. “That comes with education, and it comes with understanding saving versus investing and what that is.

“Getting the pieces in place. Maxing out your pension, learning how to invest for yourself and knowing what you’re doing – not handing your hard-earned cash over to somebody on the internet.”

The future of the climate

David Robbins, codirector of the DCU Institute for Climate and Society and associate professor in the School of Communications at DCU

How things work out globally and in Ireland over the next 25 years involves so many variables that it is almost impossible to say, in the view of David Robbins.

“In a best-case scenario, there is a pro-climate wave in the United States post Trump. The US rejoins the Paris Agreement, ramps up renewables, and takes a leadership role on the international stage.

“China continues its transition away from fossil fuels, the EU rediscovers its backbone and reintroduces its strict corporate carbon reporting rules, and Europe moves closer to a well-managed, integrated energy grid.”

If it plays out like this, emissions start to decline steeply, he says. Not the almost 60 per cent cuts we need to prevent 1.5 degrees of warming, but enough to avoid, say, 4 degrees.

“Don’t forget that in 25 years, Michael O’Leary will have retired, and there may also be movement to reduce the impact of the aviation and shipping industries.

“But there is also a darker scenario. Climate policies become involved in the culture wars. President JD Vance proves to be an even more strident supporter of fossil fuels and unilateralism. Global conflict – Taiwan, Venezuela, eastern Europe – grows and the world is distracted from the climate crisis.

“Global emissions climb, and so do temperatures. Climate refugees move north, adding to societal turmoil in developed countries. Water becomes the new oil as a target of geopolitical strategy.

“In Ireland, a lot depends on the composition of the next few governments. If Sinn Féin lead a series of left-leaning coalitions, riding the Connolly wave, then they might focus tightly on reunification at the expense of the environment.

“If the Greens or the Soc Dems have enough clout in these coalitions, then climate policy might survive. But, as usual in Ireland, it will be all about implementation. We already have the policies – we’re just not implementing them.

“With climate change, I recommend Jack Reacher’s advice: hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

The future of travel

Eoghan Corry, travel commentator, historian, author and broadcaster

When new technology develops, the travel industry tends to be one of the first beneficiaries, says Eoghan Corry. This will be particularly evident in the experience of passing through an airport in 2050.

“With our smartphone in our pockets, we’ll walk through the airport, be checked in, get on the aircraft and be passed through passport control on the other side without taking the phone out of the pocket,” Corry says.

That development will lead to a “day of reckoning or a collision point with people who say this is a breach of privacy” at some point over the next 25 years, and Corry believes it will, for a time, remain possible to opt out of the newly digitalised journey and hold on to a more physical mode.

Ultimately, that will pass. In its current form, he says, “travel is too cumbersome”. Airport layouts will grow more holistic, with landside and airside zones being developed and located more efficiently. “The airports of the future will be easy shopping malls, probably,” Corry says.

Despite environmental concerns around air travel, Corry is optimistic about emissions-cutting technology, and believes the aviation industry will continue to grow. He foresees more direct flights and smaller aircraft travelling further.

“Aviation’s a consumer of fossil fuels because there’s nothing else. All it needs is to be told is what’s next. So, I would assume, once you get a safe way of flying using hydrogen, the emissions debate is turned off like a switch. I would expect us to achieve that by 2050.”

On a wider point, Corry is optimistic that the typical working week will be reduced by 2050, meaning people will have more leisure time and, thus, more opportunity to travel. This could invigorate domestic travel, particularly if there is a sharp change in transport infrastructure.

In an ideal world, there could be underground rail services linking Ireland with France, but Corry admits “we don’t have a great record in this country of delivering on the existing capability of infrastructure”.