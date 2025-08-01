‘I loved every day I worked with Seán and will miss him’: tributes paid to beloved RTÉ presenter Seán Rocks

President Michael D Higgins, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Seán Rocks, the RTÉ broadcaster and actor, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness, aged 64.

Rocks presented the nightly arts and culture show Arena on RTÉ Radio 1 since the show’s inception in 2009. He was also an actor, appearing in plays at the Gate, Peacock and Abbey theatres, and he was recognised and admired for the knowledge and empathy he brought to his role interviewing some of the country’s best known arts figures.

In a statement, the President said Ireland had lost “one of its finest broadcasters and advocates for the arts”.

[ Seán Rocks: Ireland has lost one of its great cultural championsOpens in new window ]

“Seán’s show Arena on Radio 1 was an example, for all generations of listeners, of the deep, wide and supportive curiosity that he delivered from a rich insight into all aspects of the arts and culture. Seán’s interest in all forms of the arts shone through on every topic and he expanded so many people’s appreciation of performance and culture of all kinds,” the President said.

Sinéad Egan, series producer of Arena, told The Irish Times that Rocks’s time as an actor gave him a “fascinating” perspective. “It meant that he appreciated how important every single piece of art was to the people involved, no matter the scale,” she said.

“Seán was beloved in RTÉ radio and within the arts community. It is impossible to overstate Seán’s warmth and empathy as a person and as a broadcaster. He knew that for guests on Arena, art is life. Making radio with Seán was a privilege and a joy. Time and again, the best writers, visual artists, musicians, actors and film-makers came to Arena to talk to Seán because they knew he would engage fully with their work and ideas. His loss is profound. I am devastated for Seán and for his beautiful family.”

Donal Ryan, author

Seán was a deeply warm, funny and kind man with an incredible intellect and vast empathy. He always made people around him feel special and appreciated. I remember meeting him years ago in the RTÉ canteen and he could tell that I was nervous. He put his arm around me and said, “Ah Donal, you’ll be grand,” and I was. There was nothing like turning on the radio on a long drive home and hearing that Arena was about to start. It was miraculous, to have such a rich, entertaining and expansive show every day, presented with such easy brilliance. Seán is a huge loss to all of us, but I can only imagine his family’s devastation. My deepest sympathy to Catherine, Morgan, Christian and all of his loved ones.

Kay Sheehy, former series producer of Arena

If there is magic in radio it has to be on air, and Seán Rocks had plenty of magic moments. But for me, thinking back with sadness and love for my friend and colleague Seán, the magic I liked most was in our pre-show tussles. We just loved to have a good old barney about a play, book or performance we had seen. We’d bicker and bark with disbelief about what the other “could possibly” have admired or hated. It may have got the critical juices flowing for the show ahead, but for me it was fun, because he was fun. A producer’s worst fear is some hare-brained idea they have being dismissed by an all-knowing presenter. That was never the case with Seán. “Let’s go to the Abbey and do a deep dive show on Conor McPherson’s The Weir with the writer, director Caitríona McLaughlin, actor Brendan Coyle and cast interpreting the play?” He would jump at the chance. “Let’s do a Trad Fest special with Janis Ian, with others singing her songs as her voice is no longer up to it”? Again it was a yes. I loved every day I worked with Seán and will miss him.

Elaine Feeney, author

Seán Rocks was so brilliant and smart, he was deeply supportive of the arts (of all persuasion of arts), and his knowledge and understanding of culture was unparalleled. He understood what creativity meant, and was a light on the many evenings I listened to him, even on dark days when the whole world seemed off kilter, he was reliable and reassuring. I am so very sad to hear of his untimely passing. (From Instagram)





Edel Coffey, author and former RTÉ radio researcher

I started working on Arena a long time ago, which is how I got to know and love Seán Rocks. He was always brilliant and interested and smart and informed, but also he was always kind and funny and great fun. I have lovely memories of chair-dancing in the studio with him as we reviewed albums. He was very special, a total gentleman. This is devastating news for him, his family, the arts community and radio broadcasting.

Joseph Chester, singer-songwriter

Going on to Arena to talk to Seán was always a bit more nerve-racking than any other interview simply because his knowledge of the arts was so deep and you knew he would never let you get away with blather and cliches. You had to be prepared for an interview with Seán. For that reason I think that his interviews had a depth and understanding that few others had. He was also so supportive to me, inviting me on the show whenever I had an album coming out. I was in with him just a few weeks ago, talking about Françoise Sagan, sadness and life and playing a few pieces for him. He was in great form, curious and warm and talking off air about his family. He will be so missed. (From Instagram)

Roisín O’Donnell, author

People talk about feeling seen, and I think that’s what Seán did for everyone who walked into his studio. He had that rare gift for making people feel seen, heard and understood. Back in 2016, I was a very nervous young writer, just starting out, but Seán put me instantly at ease, and talked about my stories with such insight and empathy. I walked out of there feeling like a million dollars. His wit, intelligence and passion for the arts in all forms was truly remarkable. The Irish arts scene has lost a real legend. (From Instagram)

Sinéad Gleeson, author and Arena contributor

I am – along with so many in the Irish arts community – devastated to hear about the death of Seán Rocks, presenter of @rte_arena. An intelligent, curious, warm broadcaster who lifted us all up, but more importantly, was a wonderful person. A total gentleman, always smiling who put people at ease. I loved the studio chats before the mic was live, where we often talked about our kids. I was only on air with him nine days ago and I couldn’t make it to studio, and now I wish I had. He was one of a kind and will be so missed. (From Instagram)

Nadine O’Regan, Irish Times journalist and Arena contributor

Seán Rocks was one of the most lovely people you could ever encounter. He was gas off air – with plenty of anecdotes and wisecracks – and professional, good-humoured, thoughtful and wise on air. There were so many lessons you could take from Seán as a presenter. He was a brilliant listener, with a finely tuned ear for a turn in a conversation, or a change in tone. He was extremely respectful to his guests – whether you were a huge star or a small contributor, he treated everyone the same. He was ego-free. And he was consistent – he always gave the show his all. Just the other week, I was saying to one of Arena’s team how brilliant the show was, and how much I enjoyed contributing to it. “Everything stems from the presenter,” she said. “Seán is the same off-air as on – and he brings that atmosphere with him.”

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, poet and author

Dinner with Seán Rocks