Tony Holohan ‘full of joy’ as he shares news of marriage to Ciara Cronin

Dr Tony Holohan with Ciara Cronin on their wedding in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin. Photograph: Michael Mulcaire

The State’s former chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said his heart is “full of joy” after marrying mindfulness therapist and yoga teacher-trainer Ciara Cronin.

Dr Holohan married Ms Cronin at the National Maritime Museum in Dún Laoghaire, south Dublin on Saturday.

In his 2023 memoir, We Need to Talk, he described her as a “source of joy and optimism and hope for the future” following the death of his late wife, Dr Emer Feely.

Dr Feely, a specialist in public health medicine, died during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

She had been battling multiple myeloma, a terminal form of blood cancer, since 2012.

Her death came while Dr Holohan had become the public face of the State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in his role as chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

He had taken time away from his duties to help care for his late wife, saying he wanted to give “all of my time” to her and their two children, Clodagh and Ronan.

Tony Holohan described the wedding as 'a beautiful day shared with the people we love'. Photograph: Michael Mulcaire

Dr Feely died in February 2021, with her wake and funeral being held under the toughest Covid-19 restrictions with church attendance limited to 10 people.

He subsequently met Ms Cronin, an accredited mindfulness-based psychotherapist and yoga and meditation teacher and trainer in 2022.

He told The Irish Times almost a year later that his late wife hoped for another relationship for him when she was gone.

At the time, Dr Holohan spoke happily about developing a “separate and independent connection” between Ms Cronin and his children and how comfortable they are talking about their late mother.

“It all feels very good and natural,” he said.

Posting photos online on Sunday of his wedding, Dr Holohan said: “My heart is full of joy and happiness – a beautiful day shared with the people we love.”

Last week, he said he is “so happy that Ciara and I will spend the rest of our lives together”.