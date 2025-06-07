In her grandparents’ home in Belfast, Nóra Quoirin is everywhere.

Michael and Eithne Agnew keep photographs of their eldest grandchild in every room, just as Nóra’s parents, Meabh and Sébastin Quoirin, do in their own home in London.

“I can’t bring myself to take any of them off the wall,” says Meabh, “so I just go around the house looking at them and talking to her and laughing about the stupid stuff she would laugh at and crying. Every day has tears.”

She is speaking the day after what would have been Nóra’s 21st birthday. A framed photo sits on a side table in the sittingroom of the house off the Malone Road in south Belfast where Meabh grew up, and which Nóra loved to visit; behind it is a bright bouquet of alliums, a gift from Meabh’s friend Sylvie. “She brought the purple flowers because everyone knows purple was Nóra’s colour.

“We went to Hillsborough yesterday for a picnic, with her [favourite] chocolate cake, and there were purple rhododendrons and purple flowers absolutely everywhere, and it was almost like this display had been put on for her birthday.

“She might not be standing physically beside me, but my universe is still filled with Nóra, constantly.”

In August 2019, the family was waking up on the first morning of their holiday at a rainforest resort in Malaysia when Sébastien discovered Nóra was missing.

Her body was found more than a week later in a deep ravine 3km away. Her family has always believed she was abducted, as she would not have been physically capable of opening or climbing out of the window in their apartment, and in any case never left the safety of her family.

They have been strongly critical of the Malaysian police’s investigation. An initial inquest verdict of death by misadventure was overturned after a campaign by the Quoirins, and a second inquest returned an open verdict, with the judge saying he agreed with the family that Nóra simply could not have made her way through the jungle on her own.

A photograph of Nóra Quoirin on display in her grandparents home in Belfast

“The day after her body was found – not everybody in Malaysia was awful, a lot of them were, especially the police – but a beautiful lady from the government came to see us.

“She read Yeats’s The Stolen Child, and I thought, that’s the most extraordinary thing that you could have given us as a gift today.

“I often think of that poem now too, and I really do feel she has been stolen from me.

“We should have been growing old with Nóra beside us. She would have always been with her dad and I. Her sister’s about to go off to university, other kids are supposed to go off, but Nóra was not meant to leave, Nóra was meant to be by our sides. She should be here.”

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a genetic brain condition that affected her physical and mental development.

She, I think, just by virtue of who she is and who she was, just reminds people of what really matters in life — Meabh Quoirin

She spent the first month of her life in hospital with breathing difficulties, had limited motor skills and cognitively “it’s not really comparable, but if you could compare, [was] more like a five- or six-year-old than a 15-year-old.

“She did instinctively realise she had a lot of limitations, and I think she felt anxious when she didn’t feel safe ... but because we were determined to treat her like we would treat any other child and live our lives normally and just be, she learned to just be.”

Nóra’s favourite phrase was “’Mummy, what’s the plan?’”. Best of all was “the travelling plan”, says Meabh. She “really loved travelling, and the journey mattered more than the destination for Nóra, she just loved being on long journeys.

“She would just be staring out of the window, sometimes having a wee chat to the animals she was going past.”

Nóra loved animals and had a vivid imagination – “creatures, the crazier the better, she kind of preferred it if they weren’t even real, monsters featured heavily” – and her favourite teddy was the Gruffalo.

On holiday in Bali, they visited a monkey park: “This was on her birthday and this was great, because the monkeys just kept coming up to people and sitting on their heads, and this was her best day.”

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a genetic brain condition that affected her physical and mental development

Meabh takes out her phone – she has saved “pages and pages” of memories about her daughter – to search for a list she once made of all the places Nóra had visited. “There was nothing Nóra didn’t get to do in life.”

She had been to Singapore, to Thailand and “all over Europe” – especially to visit her French grandparents, Sylvain and Anne, in Venizy in Burgundy – but Donegal was “truly her most favourite place in the world. She loved running into that sea, it didn’t matter how freezing it was.

“She spent most of her birthdays there, she really loved her birthday, it was her day, so I think she associated it with all the really very best things in life.

“She used to love sitting up in The Rusty Nail [in Crossconnell near Clonmany] and having a Cidona and a packet of crisps and just taking in the pub.”

Though half French, Nóra was “a very Irish wee girl ... she’d all the freckles and all the mannerisms. There was just something about Belfast and Donegal, it was in her soul.”

After Nóra’s death, Meabh began collecting memories. “I remember sitting here the night of her funeral and just this wave of panic coming over me thinking, all these people are going to go away, and they’ll not remember everything about Nóra, my Nóra, and who she was and who she is and I just thought, I can’t let that happen.”

Meabh and Nóra Quoirin. Photograph: Courtesy of the Quoirin family

Nóra was “extremely close” to her siblings – her sister Innes is about to turn 18, and her brother Maurice is 14. “I would say to them, okay, give me a memory, and they gave me every single one of their memories, and one day I’ll make a book for them of their memories of their sister.

“She was highly dependent on us, of course, so if I was busy, Innes would be looking after her ... things like tying her laces or helping her get her zips up or doing buttons on her coat, or telling her what we were going to do now.”

Meabh reads their recollections from her phone, smiling as she does so. “Innes, she said, ‘I miss her distracting me while I’m doing my homework to play Fishdom [a video game]’.

“Maurice remembered she always put her Crocs on the wrong feet, and Innes remembered she always ate her toast upside down.

“She really made them laugh a lot, and we all remember just how quiet the house became after we lost her.”

In time, the memories formed themselves into poems, then Sylvain read them, and transformed them into songs.

“He really tried to capture all the aspects of Nóra’s character and her French and Irish heritage, the fact that this little girl had transcended borders all over the world.”

Two years ago, they were performed in a concert in the church in Venizy. Among those present was Meabh’s sister, Nóra’s godmother Aisling Agnew, a professional flautist and the artistic director of the Hard Rain contemporary music ensemble, artists-in-residence at Queen’s University Belfast.

I have zero faith in Malaysia ever paying attention to Nóra’s case again — Meabh Quoirin

“Aisling decided she was going to bring this somehow, somewhere to Ireland.” The performance took place in Belfast last weekend. “It couldn’t have been more special, to be doing it the night before Nóra turned 21,” says Meabh.

In such moments, she explains, “I’m just in my own head with Nóra and she holds my hand and we do it together.

“I’m just in my space with Nóra, and she never lets me down.

“But then afterwards, you look up and you see all these people, and you realise that you’ve touched people’s lives, and you’ve allowed them to grieve, and you’ve given them a hint of what one little girl can do, and how much love it can bring into anyone’s life, into so many people’s lives, and I think that’s what we’re here to do.

“She, I think, just by virtue of who she is and who she was, just reminds people of what really matters in life.”

Meabh and Sébastin Quoirin outside the Four Courts in Dublin in 2022. Photograph:Collins Courts

In the six years since Nóra’s death – “just a heartbeat for us” – what keeps Meabh going is that “I think Nóra is always there. She was always very brave, she spent so much time in hospital and she was so brave in all those moments and I promised her I would be brave, and I would stand up for who she was and try to live life the way she inspired me to be.”

She does not believe anyone will ever be brought to justice for Nóra’s death. “The judge did say it was highly probable Nóra had been abducted and led there by someone else, but of course we just don’t have proof of that, and I don’t think we’ll ever have answers.”

The family asked that unidentified handprints found on the outside of the window that Meabh had pulled shut the previous night but which was “wide open” the next morning be kept, “but I have zero faith in Malaysia ever paying attention to Nóra’s case again.

“In the end, I try not to carry any anger. I don’t think I do carry any anger.”

She is deeply appreciative of the support of friends, relatives and strangers. “I’m surrounded by beautiful people, and the most extraordinary family you could have ... the number of people from all over Donegal, all over Ireland, all over the world who sent us letters, you think how is that possible, we’ve been shown so much love?

“I really honestly do think that is how we’re still standing.”

Nóra is buried in Milltown Cemetery in Belfast but also has a grave in Venizy; a Celtic cross stands guard over both.

She had “a really special bond” with her Belfast grandparents; now, “they go and look after her grave for me and we have a little tree planted in the garden in Donegal.”

The Belfast concert was recorded, so Meabh hopes some day more people will be able to hear it; she has also signed up for a training course that will allow her to volunteer with people with special needs.

Her dream had been one day to sell her company – she is chief executive of Foresight Factory, a global trends and forecasting consultancy – “and do a small project with Nóra and the Nóras of this world, I don’t know, run a cafe or something.

“My plan was we’d be doing this around now, when she would leave school ... and of course, that dream is broken.

“I can’t make plans for the future. I don’t know what she’s asking me to do yet, so I’ll just wait until she lets me know.

“I’ll know myself when she’s decided, but I don’t think she’s decided yet. It’s too soon.”

For the meantime, Meabh is leaving it all to Nóra. “I said at the concert, I didn’t write the poems, Nóra wrote the poems, Nóra made the concert happen.

“She has a way of just showing up in people’s lives ... and I think that’s quite extraordinary for a little girl who had so many difficulties in her life, and I suppose that’s the thing I want people to remember.

“Without wanting to be judgemental, I think people decide things about the Nóras of this world, and I want them to realise these are extraordinary people that have so much love to give and so much to teach us and so much to say, and sometimes without any words at all.

“If you’re just listening carefully enough, you can experience the most wonderful moments, and I had that gift for 15 whole years.”