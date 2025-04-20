Ireland now: anxious, jumpy and no country for young men or women

Irish people are anxious and jumpy, with society at an increased risk of polarisation if geopolitical turbulence and Donald Trump’s tariffs plunge the country into recession, according to the latest Sign of the Times survey by Ipsos B&A.

The annual research also suggests that growing numbers of people see social media as the “junk food” of human connections. Parents are increasingly alarmed by the dangerous content their children – young boys in particular – are exposed to.

According to the study, this is no country for young men or women, with a perceptible sense of detachment identified as one in five consider emigrating because of a lack of opportunities available here.

“Our society is more divided now than during the last financial crisis, and any rise in unemployment will be met with intense scrutiny,” says Ipsos B&A chief executive Luke Reaper.

READ MORE

“The world is a complicated place in 2025,” he adds, noting “pervasive anxiety” despite full employment. “Ireland feels like a small boat caught in a tempestuous storm.”

Irish people look outward, east and west “and what we see is unsettling”, Reaper says. “As a nation, we’re tense, reacting quickly to negative news, tightening our purse strings at the slightest tremor.”

Confidence in the global order has been “severally dented” since Trump became US president again in January. The research suggests the early days of his second term have hit Irish consumer sentiment, making people fearful of recession and potential job losses.

The somewhat better news is that more people have more disposable income than last year, although the improvements are slight.

Traditional landmarks in life are being redefined for young adults as economic realities make the future uncertain. The accumulation of life experience becomes an alternative success marker, with travel emerging as a “modern milestone”.

Some 45 per cent said they worried that Ireland is losing its sense of identity with the influx of foreign nationals, with those struggling financially more likely to agree

Social occasions are broadening, aligning with hobbies and wellbeing, and there is a desire to connect in spaces that don’t depend on alcohol, the research suggests.

Face-to-face contact is being prioritised, with increasing numbers becoming disillusioned with the illusory connections offered by social media.

In the online world these days, people aspire to more conscious and selective consumption and curation of content. While there is an increase in artificial intelligence usage online, scepticism still runs high as the impact of AI feels “unknown”.

Source: Ipsos B&A

As it has done since 2021, the study looks at remote working and how it is reshaping lives. Even though remote work offers better work-life balance and improved health, the impact on workplace dynamics is leading to fewer casual interactions and an increased sense of distance between colleagues.

A representative sample of 1,042 people aged 16+ were surveyed, quota controlled in terms of gender, age, socioeconomic status and region. In addition, six focus groups were conducted and fieldwork was carried out in the first quarter of 2025.

After the inflation and interest rate shock that followed the pandemic, the research suggests economic strain is lessening. Compared with 2024, more people are reporting that they have the same or more disposable income this year.

[ Irish Times poll: Sinn Féin back on top as Fine Gael support slides to 30-year lowOpens in new window ]

A total of 15 per cent told researchers they have more disposable income now, compared with 12 per cent a year ago.

The proportion who said they have the same level of income is up five points to 33 per cent. Some 52 per cent said they had less, compared with 60 per cent in 2024.

Source: Ipsos B&A

The report also points to “minor but encouraging” changes to disposable income at a household level: 20 per cent say their household is “living comfortably”, up four percentage points year-on-year.

Source: Ipsos B&A

Two-thirds of respondents say Ireland is a good place to live, although there are considerable differences across life stages. The percentage of adults under the age of 35 who believe it is a good place to live falls to 53 per cent.

More than 50 per cent of the same cohort have peers who have emigrated in the last year. One in five say they themselves plan to leave.

Source: Ipsos B&A

The research points to polarisation on issues concerning identity, with some respondents feeling more impacted than others.

Presented with the statement, “I feel there is too much talk about gender in Ireland nowadays,” 53 per cent agreed.

[ Pharma companies warn of investment ‘exodus’ from Ireland and EuropeOpens in new window ]

A further 45 per cent said they worried that “Ireland is losing its sense of identity with the influx of foreign nationals,” with those struggling financially more likely to agree.

Reaper says: “There is a clear polarisation on issues concerning identity (gender and foreign nationals).”

Source: Ipsos B&A

On big global questions, 67 per cent believe the world economy will worsen next year. That compares with 64 per cent who held the same view this time last year.

The Trump effect is clear: 74 per cent of respondents say his administration will have negative consequences for Ireland. This compares with 65 per cent last year, when Trump was still a presidential candidate.

Young adults don’t seem to feel the agency to change their conditions, believing the responsibility lies at the societal rather than individual level. Some 68 per cent of those under 35 feel there are fewer opportunities for younger people, compared to their parents.

Among this cohort, there is a view that everyone is on their own individual timeline and that things will fall into place when they need to. The research suggests less susceptibility to pressure to buy a home, given market constraints.

Many feel that this generation of teenagers are ‘fish in a barrel’ to ‘bad actors’ when it comes to exposure to harmful content

For some young adults there is a focus on living in the moment, and taking advantage of opportunities within their control. Some 58 per cent agree with the statement that “life is for living and I prioritise having a good time now”. No less than 78 per cent say “life is about quality experience, not buying more stuff”.

Socialising does not appear to be as accessible as before because of the cost attached to it. More than half of the population report missing out on social experiences because it is too expensive. This rises above 60 per cent among the under 35s.

Source: Ipsos B&A

Many seem to be reframing their relationship with drink. Some 72 per cent saying they enjoy social activities that do not involve alcohol or pubs.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the codependent relationships they have with their devices. While digital connectivity offers convenience and has its place, respondents believe deeper connections and relationships are forged in person and face-to-face.

In addition, they believe online platforms are geared more towards consumption of content than connection with others.

“Feeds can feel like a chore; the content people actually want often makes up a small proportion of their algorithms,” the report says. “As social media fragmentation becomes more prevalent, people are widely interrogating the pros and cons of their usage, if not actively addressing it. Social media helps keep lines of communication open, but is starting to be perceived as a ‘junk food’ version of connection.”

[ Adolescence in teenagers’ own words: ‘Parents have absolutely no idea’Opens in new window ]

Parents of children aged between 11 and 16 worry about what their kids are exposed to online, with concern particularly pronounced among the parents of young boys.

“Monitoring or exercising control over content feels unrealistic, and barriers between impressionable children and ‘dangerous’ content can seem few and far between,” the report notes. “Many feel that this generation of teenagers are ‘fish in a barrel’ to ‘bad actors’ when it comes to exposure to harmful content.”

Usage of AI has increased substantially since past year. Almost half of adults have now used AI in daily life: 46 per cent, compared with 35 per cent 12 months ago.

Source: Ipsos B&A

Source: Ipso B&A

However, in contrast with what is usually observed with new technologies, first-hand experiences don’t seem to improve perceptions of AI. Less than half of those polled believe it will have a positive impact on society in the long term.

Uncertainty and confusion is more pronounced among the under-35s, 54 per cent of whom worry about the impact it will have on their employment prospects.

Just as Taoiseach Micheál Martin had to navigate a tricky visit to the Oval Office in March, Reaper says “we need to steer a course through this turbulence, minimising damage along the way”.

Despite these anxieties, he believes people still want to live their lives.

[ The antidote to Trump’s tariff chaos is a clean and green trade agreementOpens in new window ]

“We’re seeing a re-evaluation of values, a shift towards more intentional living. People value their time as a precious commodity. While there’s an aspirational element to this, there’s also a broader shift in how people are choosing to live,” he says.

“We’re becoming more selective in our purchases, more mindful of our consumption habits, more discerning in our social interactions, more deliberate in our use of technology, and more focused on experiences.

“People are increasingly conscious of the choices that bring them the most fulfilment across all aspects of their lives. So, despite the gloom people want to live life and feel alive. Perhaps George Bernard Shaw’s famous quote best sums up the sentiment: ‘You don’t stop playing because you grow old, rather you grow old because you stop playing.’”