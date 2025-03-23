Thrifted gifts: ‘If you’re worried about the environment, it’s conscience-free shopping’

“When somebody has gifted you something that has been thrifted, they put a huge amount of effort into it,” says vintage enthusiast Naomi Fitzgibbon.

As owner of her own online boutique Vintage Finds You, Fitzgibbon specialises in second-hand fashion – “Irish vintage is the holy grail for me” – but she has a knack for unearthing all sorts of rare goods, and is passionate about thrifted gifting as a more sustainable alternative to buying something new.

Gift-giving is one of five “love languages” coined by American author and radio host Gary Chapman in his 1992 book, which have since entered the cultural lexicon. If, like Fitzgibbon, you find joy in gift-giving, then opting to seek out thrifted gifts for your special someone might elicit an even greater sense of fulfilment.

The appeal of giving or receiving thrifted presents is the fact that they are “so different, and they’re never going to find them anywhere else,” says Fitzgibbon. “They’re unique and special.”

When on the hunt for gifts for family and friends at markets, in charity shops and online, she puts “a lot of thought into trying to find something they want, but that they’re not going to find anywhere else”. The item will hopefully be “a one-off thing” that can be treasured for years to come.

If you are unsure whether a second-hand gift is right for someone, “test the water and see what they say,” she says. “You can always ask” for their opinion, by saying something like: “What would you think about that, would you wear it?”

You’ll soon know whether the water is hot or cold. “If you’re into vintage yourself and people ask ‘Where did you get that’ and you go, ‘Oh, it’s vintage’ and they’re turning their nose up, you know it’s not going to work for them,” says Fitzgibbon.

“Most of my friends and family appreciate vintage pieces, but there’s no point in buying [second-hand] for [for some people] because it’s just not their thing.” You could consider a piece of jewellery like a bracelet or necklace if second-hand clothes aren’t their cup of tea, she adds.

“Ask the vendor as well, because they’re probably used to dealing with people who might be a little unsure.”

A Japanese hand-lacquered jewellery box that Naomi Fitzgibbon found at Blackrock Market, Dublin

Approaching your gift shopping with “an idea of what their likes and dislikes are, and what they are into” helps narrow the focus.

“Homeware? Glassware? You can find some incredible vintage books in some of the Oxfams,” says Fitzgibbon, showing off a Japanese hand-lacquered jewellery box she found in Blackrock Market in Dublin.

She is a regular visitor to Dublin’s various flea markets, and mentions Thomas Street as one hub. “There’s the Milk Market in Limerick, and some really good ones in Belfast as well,” she says.

One of the most cherished thrifted gifts Fitzgibbon has received is a vintage silk Chinese hand-embroidered jacket. “It was a gift from my husband as he knows I’m fascinated by oriental vintage silks like this. He got it in Naples.” She wore the piece to a recent school reunion.

Naomi Fitzgibbon, owner of Vintage Finds You

Delphine Velut and Richard Harte run Le Zeitgeist Bohemia Flea Market in Phibsborough, north Dublin. Every second Sunday of the month, about 100 traders gather at the venue tucked behind Phibsborough Shopping centre.

Some 60 stalls, featuring everything from leather goods, antiques, prints, vintage toys and clothes to mid-century furniture, handmade jewellery, candles and crafts can fit inside, sheltered from the elements. Another 40 stalls, full of fashion and bric-a-brac, occupy the outdoor area.

The market has become immensely popular among the local community. “We have thousands of people coming through our door on a given Sunday,” says Harte.

“For us it’s about [offering] a wide variety of quality things and also keeping an eye on what’s happening in the community. There are some lovely stories about traders testing their product and using us for a platform and then they’ve gone on to much bigger things, maybe opening shops in the city.”

They both particularly enjoy the eclectic selection of trinkets on offer from “the bric-a-brac guys”.

“We just love the outside area,” says Harte. “Although we do have some art and craft stalls, the emphasis is on creating a dirty free market, for want of a better word ... It’s so real.”

The pair are proud to have created “a place where people can go and rummage and just not know what they’re going to find”.

Le Zeitgeist Bohemia Flea Market in Phibsboro, Dublin

Like Fitzgibbon, Harte is a big fan of thrifted gifting. “If you’re conscious about the environment, it’s conscience-free shopping.”

“All my gifts around Christmas time, I’d get them in the market. No matter who [the potential recipients] are or what they’re into, you’re going to find something there that’s going to tick the boxes.”

It is important to keep an open mind and embrace the unexpected when on a thrifting mission for a gift. “Have something in mind but be prepared to go home with something completely different,” Harte advises.

As a trader himself, he suggests customers bringing cash – “because it’s harder to haggle with a credit card”.

“The first price is not necessarily the end price. They’re expecting a haggle. There’s always a bit of movement on the price.”

Come prepared to root around. “It’s not the high street. Not everything is going to be laid out. You need to be in that mode, prepared to rummage through and seek out the bargains.”

Market prices range broadly, so there’s something for every budget. “You could buy something for 50 cents, or a sideboard off the mid-century furniture guy for €1,500.”

A bumper car at Le Zeitgeist Bohemia Flea Market in Phibsboro, Dublin

“If you have something in mind, just speak to [the traders] and tell them what you’re looking for. They could have something to bring you next month. That’s my advice on looking for the perfect gift.”

Robert Reddin, one of the organisers of The Fairyhouse Market in Ratoath in Co Meath, echoes Harte’s advice over haggling. “If I was going for the first time I’d make sure I had small denominations. You are expected to do a bit of haggling.”

The car boot sale, founded in 1991, operates every Sunday from the grounds of the Fairyhouse Race Course, except for race days.

“My father started the market over 30 years ago with a partner and myself, and then other partners soon took over,” says Reddin says. The market has a selection of traders offering a mix of brand new goods, second-hand items and food stalls.

“You never know what you’re going to find. As they say, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure. There are things that you don’t see in the average shop or shopping centre.”