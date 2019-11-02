The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

What’s hot

Dublin Murders Sarah Greene and Killian Scott are truly excellent in this series

Lignum Another enticing restaurant in Galway

Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol-free Riesling

Órale Some of the best tacos in the country come from an airstream trailer in Stoneybatter

A Woman’s Heart: Orchestrated Coming to the National Concert Hall next February

Figures of Speech The 500-page book from Virgil Abloh

The Livelong Day Lankum’s stunning new record

What’s not

Big department stores H&M opens a boutique-like store in Berlin, a glimpse at what the future looks like for major brands

Co-working spaces WeWork deals evaporating in the capital

Queen Street With Fish Shop closing and a new spot in Waterford upcoming, Dublin’s loss is Tramore’s gain

Repatriating James Joyce’s remains Ridiculous proposal by two Dublin City councillors

El Camino An ultimately tedious return to the Breaking Badlands

Public transport overcrowding Becoming unsustainable particularly on commuter trains and the Luas

Posh party food Drake served McDonald’s cheeseburgers and fries at his recent birthday party