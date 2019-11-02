The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Yes to Órale’s delicious tacos, but no to Breaking Bad’s disappointing sequel El Camino
What’s hot
Dublin Murders Sarah Greene and Killian Scott are truly excellent in this series
Lignum Another enticing restaurant in Galway
Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol-free Riesling
Órale Some of the best tacos in the country come from an airstream trailer in Stoneybatter
A Woman’s Heart: Orchestrated Coming to the National Concert Hall next February
Figures of Speech The 500-page book from Virgil Abloh
The Livelong Day Lankum’s stunning new record
What’s not
Big department stores H&M opens a boutique-like store in Berlin, a glimpse at what the future looks like for major brands
Co-working spaces WeWork deals evaporating in the capital
Queen Street With Fish Shop closing and a new spot in Waterford upcoming, Dublin’s loss is Tramore’s gain
Repatriating James Joyce’s remains Ridiculous proposal by two Dublin City councillors
El Camino An ultimately tedious return to the Breaking Badlands
Public transport overcrowding Becoming unsustainable particularly on commuter trains and the Luas
Posh party food Drake served McDonald’s cheeseburgers and fries at his recent birthday party