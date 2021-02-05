Snow is on the way: Nine ways to have fun in it, and to keep you (and your pets) safe

Wherever you are on the February-is-the-start-of-spring debate, there’s no denying it’s pretty wintry out there. If Met Éireann is right, a colder snap is on the way next week. And it could be a much colder snap, with the possibility of snow and ice. Even if it doesn’t rival 2018, when Storm Emma combined with the Beast from the East to dump snow all over Ireland, you might want to be prepared. So here are some ways to ready yourself – and even (whisper it) enjoy it.

Outdoors

1. Stock up on safety products that will help you tackle snow and ice in the garden or on the driveway. Safetycare.ie says it has a wide range of products in stock and ready for fast delivery, among them one-tonne bags of rock salt (€184), snow scoopers (€29.76), salt spreaders (from €70.35), deicer sprays (€3.73) and a driver’s winter safety kit (€20.70). For smaller projects, a 25kg bag of grit salt costs €9.67 from AJProducts.ie. If you’d rather not wait for online delivery, snow shovels start at €20 in-store at Decwells (60 South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2), which will also courier them to Dublin and surrounding counties. Woodie’s, with branches open nationwide, has a square-mouth shovel for €19.99.

2. Ice grips for your shoes will help prevent slips and falls. Mick’s Garage, in Parkwest, Dublin 12, sells pairs that fit over your regular shoes or boots; they cost from €3.99 and are in stock for immediate dispatch.

3. Pick up winter-worthy gloves. As Germans reputedly say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. Great Outdoors carries a good range of snowproof gloves, including SealSkinz merino-lined gloves and waterproof, all-weather insulated gloves (€52.19).

4. Don’t have a sledge? No worries. You can improvise a toboggan with bin bags and two large plastic or box boards. (Think election posters, disposable roasting trays or cardboard boxes.) Fold the cardboard to create a lip at the front, with put a second layer in the middle to serve as a seat. Cover the lot with bin bags, using duct tape to seal it all up. If you’re feeling semi-serious about taking it out on the open hills, add a cord by cutting two more holes in the front of the sledge.

5. Reckon the perfect snowman happens by chance? Think again. Use these tips to create an Insta-ready creation. First, believe it or not, a little slush will help you create a good foundation for the body. What you’re aiming for is three big snowballs: one that’s 90cm wide for the bottom half of the body, one that’s 60cm wide for the top half of the body, and one that’s 30cm wide for the head. Pack your slushy snowballs at tightly as you can, then roll them around in powdery snow until they are the size you want. After that, there’s the fun of accessorising. Ditch the predictable coal-and-carrot combo for avocado eyes and a courgette nose – and dress your snowman in that ugly Christmas jumper you swore would never see the light of day again.

6. Remember that salt is great for making icy roads safer but hell for dogs. Rock salt in particular can be jagged, and can damage a dog’s soft paws. Chemical deicers, particularly those containing the antifreeze ingredient ethylene glycol, pose a big threat to dogs, too. Be sure to wipe down their feet, belly and undercarriage thoroughly with a towel when you get back from a walk.

Around the home

7. Make sure your living room is warm (and safe). “There’s something lovely about cosying up beside the fire on a long, cold evening. Aside from the warmth, I love the radiance and movement of the flames,” says Eadaoin Holden of Holden Interiors. “They add on-the-spot character. But make sure you’ve a clean chimney, and check vents, smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide monitors. All that’s left then is to stock up on plenty of fuel. I love the look of chunky wicker baskets stacked full of fuel beside a roaring fire. If you’re thinking of changing over from an open fire to a stove, look for the largest glass door you can get, so that the fire itself will be as prominent as possible.”

8. Protect vulnerable garden plants. “In this instance, my go-to is horticultural fleece,” says Brian Burke, RTÉ Super Garden judge and Woodie’s DIY and garden ambassador. “It’s made of polypropylene, which will allow the plant to breathe. In terms of vulnerable plants, the obvious one is a tree fern: they hate snow. Generally, a good blanket of mulch on a plant’s base will keep extreme cold from the root zone. A DIY version of a protective cloche can be made from a large cardboard box, or even a five-litre water bottle with the top cut off.” Apollo Frost Fleece costs from €11.99 at Woodie’s.

9. Snowproof your house. “There are a few things you can do to save your house from stresses,” says Ted Laverty, the head of OnlineTradesmen.ie. “From a roofing perspective, we’ve had extreme heat where tiles will expand, and when it gets cooler they will contract. What we see is tiles cracking and getting moved around with high winds, and that could potentially mean a leak in the house. We saw after the storms and high winds last winter that roofers were in particularly high demand. If someone was being prudent, they might get someone to check the roof before any problems occur. Insulation is also a big problem, so it’s key to make sure things like pipes, especially old copper pipes, are properly insulated. If they expand quickly and freeze, you could get a blockage effect.”