Dear Britain ... Write an open letter to UK voters

The Irish Times invites Irish readers to write an open letter to Britain and its citizens

We welcome contributions from readers living in Ireland, Britain or elsewhere

Is there anything you, as an Irish person, would like to say to the citizens of Britain at this point in our shared history?

The Irish Times invites Irish readers to write an open letter – not exceeding 300 words – to Britain and its voters: about Brexit and its implications; about the upcoming Westminster election; about the relationship between the two countries.

Dear Britain...

A selection may be published in The Irish Times and on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

