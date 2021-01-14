What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Wicklow?

Town&Country: A three-bed house in D13 or a three-bed woodland cottage in Wicklow?

Elizabeth Birdthistle

73 Belmayne Avenue, Parkside, Balgriffin, Dublin 13.

TOWN

Address 73 Belmayne Avenue, Parkside, Balgriffin, Dublin 13
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Like new, as the property was constructed in 2018, this three-bedroom 107sq m (1,152sq ft) semi-detached property is part of the Cairn-built Parkside development and comes with two car parking spaces. A further benefit is the large attic which can be converted for more accommodation – subject to planning.
Plus Highly efficient energy rating of A2
Minus The property will require planting in the rear garden for privacy

COUNTRY

Wood Cottage, Mill Road, Ballinclash, Co Wicklow.
Address Wood Cottage, Mill Road, Ballinclash, Co Wicklow
Agent McDonnell Properties
This delightful three-bedroom period cottage is surrounded by superb mature gardens laden with colour and include a fish pond and pathway leading to neighbouring woods for walks. Full of country charm, the 95sq m (1,022sq ft) house retains many period features and is the ultimate hideaway in the Garden County.
Plus Magnificent gardens
Minus BER of G may be an issue for heating costs

