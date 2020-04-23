What will €235,000 buy in Dublin 7 and Co Wexford?

Address: Apartment 153, Clifden Court, Dublin 7.

Agent: HJ Byrne & O’Dwyer English Auctioneers.

This 42sq m (452sq ft) first-floor apartment with timber floors has a livingroom with a small balcony, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. The entrance is on Ellis Quay, and the block overlooks the James Joyce Bridge. It is close to Smithfield and the Luas. BER: E1

Plus: Tall windows in the livingroom and bedroom.

Minus: Jumbled small kitchen.

Address: Ard na Gaoithe, Effernogue, Ferns, Co Wexford.

Agent: Quinn Property.

On about half an acre (0.2 hectares) with a detached garage and well, this house was built in 2001 and measures 150sq m (1,614.5sq ft). Accommodation includes a livingroom with solid-fuel stove, a kitchen/diner with door to the patio, a diningroom, office and toilet. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, one with an en suite. Ferns village is a five-minute drive away. BER: D1

Plus: Huge garden and expansive views that include Sliabh Buí.

Minus: Windows are too small for the scale of the house and compromise natural light.