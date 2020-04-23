What will €235,000 buy in Dublin 7 and Co Wexford?

Town and Country: An apartment on the north side of Dublin or a four-bedroom detached house in Co Wexford

Clifden Court, Dublin 7

Clifden Court, Dublin 7

 

Address: Apartment 153, Clifden Court, Dublin 7.

Agent: HJ Byrne & O’Dwyer English Auctioneers.

This 42sq m (452sq ft) first-floor apartment with timber floors has a livingroom with a small balcony, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. The entrance is on Ellis Quay, and the block overlooks the James Joyce Bridge. It is close to Smithfield and the Luas. BER: E1

Plus: Tall windows in the livingroom and bedroom.

Minus: Jumbled small kitchen.

Ard na Gaoithe, Effernogue, Ferns, Co Wexford
Ard na Gaoithe, Effernogue, Ferns, Co Wexford

Address: Ard na Gaoithe, Effernogue, Ferns, Co Wexford.

Agent: Quinn Property.

On about half an acre (0.2 hectares) with a detached garage and well, this house was built in 2001 and measures 150sq m (1,614.5sq ft). Accommodation includes a livingroom with solid-fuel stove, a kitchen/diner with door to the patio, a diningroom, office and toilet. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, one with an en suite. Ferns village is a five-minute drive away. BER: D1

Plus: Huge garden and expansive views that include Sliabh Buí.

Minus: Windows are too small for the scale of the house and compromise natural light. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.