What will €130,000 buy in Dublin and Monaghan?

Town&Country: a two-bed flat in Balbriggan or a three-bed with land in Carrickmacross

Town: 5 Brackenwood Place, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

TOWN

Address: 5 Brackenwood Place, Balbriggan, Co Dublin
Agent: Property Partners O’Brien Swaine
This first-floor, 53sq m (570sq ft) apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room with a fireplace and balcony. Castle Mill shopping centre is a walk away and Balbriggan is 1km from here. The service charge is €972.88 annually.
Plus Nicely presented with some good wall colours
Minus The balcony overlooks a road, and kitchen appliances have been taken out

Country: Feahoe, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
COUNTRY

Address: Feahoe, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
Agent: Toal AuctioneersInland, between Dundalk and Drogheda, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house sits on half an acre of land. An outhouse is attached to the house which is five miles from Carrickmacross along the Drumconrath Road. The property needs an update.
Plus Pretty, traditional smallholding
Minus Small windows

