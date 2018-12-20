What will €130,000 buy in Dublin and Monaghan?

TOWN

Address: 5 Brackenwood Place, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Agent: Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

This first-floor, 53sq m (570sq ft) apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room with a fireplace and balcony. Castle Mill shopping centre is a walk away and Balbriggan is 1km from here. The service charge is €972.88 annually.

Plus Nicely presented with some good wall colours

Minus The balcony overlooks a road, and kitchen appliances have been taken out

Country: Feahoe, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Address: Feahoe, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Agent: Toal AuctioneersInland, between Dundalk and Drogheda, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house sits on half an acre of land. An outhouse is attached to the house which is five miles from Carrickmacross along the Drumconrath Road. The property needs an update.

Plus Pretty, traditional smallholding

Minus Small windows