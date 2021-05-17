What sold for about €550,000 in Dublin and Kilkenny

A two-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge or a four-bedroom detached Mount Juliet house

29 Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin, sold for its asking price of €550,000

29 Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin, sold for its asking price of €550,000

 

29 Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin

This five-bedroom semi-detached house of 173sq m (1,862sq ft) has an attic conversion, paved driveway and cobblelock patio area and artificial grass turf to the rear. Laraghcon estate is a 25-minute walk to Lucan village and is close to amenities including St Catherine’s Park and Lucan golf course, and a short drive to the N4. 
Asking €550,000 
Sold €550,000 
Difference 0% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Lucan

Apartment 100, Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Apartment 100, Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Apartment 100, Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 87.5sq m (941.8 sq ft) is in a mature development just off the Merrion Road. It has a large balcony, with access from the livingroom and from the main bedroom. Two underground parking spaces come with the property which is close to Sandymount train station and many amenities including the RDS, Sandymount strand and restaurants, bars and shops. Service charge for the property was €2,249 for 2020. 
Asking €550,000
Sold €550,000
Difference 0% 
Agent North’s Property

47 The Priory, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
47 The Priory, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

47 The Priory, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

This three-bedroom home of 98sq m (1,054sq ft) was built in 1993 and has off-street parking with garden to the front and a well-maintained rear garden, which is not overlooked. The sittingroom has a bay window and marble fireplace and the adjoining kitchen spans the width of the property. The area is close to schools, parks and local shops and amenities with good transport links. 
Asking €445,000 
Sold €550,000 
Difference +24% 
Agent Conerney Estate Agents

8 Willow Park Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
8 Willow Park Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

8 Willow Park Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

A three-bedroom property, this home is 126sq m (1,356sq ft) and was upgraded and extended in 2017. It has a garage, a driveway and mature, walled rear garden with patio. There are a range of primary and secondary schools, shops, and parks, within walking distance and DCU and transport links are close by. 
Asking €495,000 
Sold €555,222 
Difference +12% 
Agent Mason Estates Phibsboro

6 Waltons Grove, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Kilkenny
6 Waltons Grove, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Kilkenny

6 Waltons Grove, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Kilkenny

This four-bedroom detached property 217sq m (2,336 sq ft) is on the Mount Juliet Estate golf resort, which incorporates a four-star hotel, an 18-hole golf course, a leisure centre, bars, restaurants. It is in a cul-de-sac close to the 12th fairway with parking to the front and a garden to the rear. The estate, set on the banks of the Nore, is 1.5 km northwest of the N9 Dublin-Waterford Road and 2km from Thomastown mainline train station. Maintenance fees are €5,000 a year.
Asking €600,000 
Sold €545,000 
Difference -9% 
Agent Hooke MacDonald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register March/April 2021

