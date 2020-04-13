What sold for about €425k in Dublin 2, Rathmines, Drumcondra and Malahide

A city centre apartment with parking, D6 duplex and D9 townhouse ready for makeover

27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, D2: sold for €425,000 – 8 per cent above its asking price

27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, D2: sold for €425,000 – 8 per cent above its asking price

 

27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, Dublin 2 
Ground-floor two-bedroom 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment in a corner position of this long established block with communal garden on-street permit parking. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €425,000 
Difference 8% 
Agent Wyse & Co

18 Sadlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
18 Sadlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

18 Sadlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 
Two-bedroom own-door duplex with 70sq m (753sq ft) of living space and a floored attic. Secure parking. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €425,000 
Difference 8% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

28 Seven Oaks, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
28 Seven Oaks, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

28 Seven Oaks, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 
Three-bedroom terraced house of about 92sq m (990sq ft) in need of a refresh but will the benefit of good off-street parking and a small walled garden to the rear. 
Asking €400,000 
Sold €€425,000 
Difference 6% 
Agent Move Home Estate Agents

76 The Casino, Malahide, Co Dublin
76 The Casino, Malahide, Co Dublin

76 The Casino, Malahide, Co Dublin 
First-floor two-bedroom apartment of 76sq m (818sq ft) close to Malahide train station and within walking distance of the village. 
Asking €425,000 
Sold €425,000 
Difference None 
Agent Hooke & MacDonald

21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 
Two-bedroom terraced house of about5 60sq m (646sq ft) in popular enclave of houses near Herbert Park. In need of complete renovation. Small yard to the rear. 
Asking €445,000 
Sold €430,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent Lisney

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020