What sold for about €425k in Dublin 2, Rathmines, Drumcondra and Malahide

27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, Dublin 2

Ground-floor two-bedroom 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment in a corner position of this long established block with communal garden on-street permit parking.

Asking €395,000

Sold €425,000

Difference 8%

Agent Wyse & Co

18 Sadlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Two-bedroom own-door duplex with 70sq m (753sq ft) of living space and a floored attic. Secure parking.

Asking €395,000

Sold €425,000

Difference 8%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

28 Seven Oaks, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom terraced house of about 92sq m (990sq ft) in need of a refresh but will the benefit of good off-street parking and a small walled garden to the rear.

Asking €400,000

Sold €€425,000

Difference 6%

Agent Move Home Estate Agents

76 The Casino, Malahide, Co Dublin

First-floor two-bedroom apartment of 76sq m (818sq ft) close to Malahide train station and within walking distance of the village.

Asking €425,000

Sold €425,000

Difference None

Agent Hooke & MacDonald

21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Two-bedroom terraced house of about5 60sq m (646sq ft) in popular enclave of houses near Herbert Park. In need of complete renovation. Small yard to the rear.

Asking €445,000

Sold €430,000

Difference -3%

Agent Lisney

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020