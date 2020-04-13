What sold for about €425k in Dublin 2, Rathmines, Drumcondra and Malahide
A city centre apartment with parking, D6 duplex and D9 townhouse ready for makeover
27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, D2: sold for €425,000 – 8 per cent above its asking price
27 Court Apartments, Wilton Place, Dublin 2
Ground-floor two-bedroom 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment in a corner position of this long established block with communal garden on-street permit parking.
Asking €395,000
Sold €425,000
Difference 8%
Agent Wyse & Co
18 Sadlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Two-bedroom own-door duplex with 70sq m (753sq ft) of living space and a floored attic. Secure parking.
Asking €395,000
Sold €425,000
Difference 8%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
28 Seven Oaks, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom terraced house of about 92sq m (990sq ft) in need of a refresh but will the benefit of good off-street parking and a small walled garden to the rear.
Asking €400,000
Sold €€425,000
Difference 6%
Agent Move Home Estate Agents
76 The Casino, Malahide, Co Dublin
First-floor two-bedroom apartment of 76sq m (818sq ft) close to Malahide train station and within walking distance of the village.
Asking €425,000
Sold €425,000
Difference None
Agent Hooke & MacDonald
21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom terraced house of about5 60sq m (646sq ft) in popular enclave of houses near Herbert Park. In need of complete renovation. Small yard to the rear.
Asking €445,000
Sold €430,000
Difference -3%
Agent Lisney
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020