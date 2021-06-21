What sold for about €265,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Mayo

3 New Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8

This 1907 two-bedroom mid-terrace house of 57.82sq m (622sq ft) has triple-glazed windows, a new roof and an extended kitchen-dining room. It has a courtyard to the rear with paving and a shed. On the outskirts of Inchicore village, it is within easy reach of amenities including Jim Mitchell Park, shops, bars, cafes, the Grand Canal and Luas services.

Asking €250,000

Sold €260,000

Difference +4%

Agent Brock Delappe

137 Sycamore House, Mespil Estate, Sussex Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

137 Sycamore House, Mespil Estate, Sussex Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

This third-floor studio apartment is 35sq m (377sq ft) and is part of a complex on the banks of the Grand Canal near Leeson Street Bridge. It has dual aspect and is southwest facing overlooking communal gardens. There is a separate bedroom with a large window and a bathroom with washing machine. Management fees are €1,530.45 a year.

Asking €275,000

Sold €270,000

Difference -2%

Agent Peter Wyse

229 Bellevue, Islandbridge, Dublin 8.

229 Bellevue, Islandbridge, Dublin 8

This one-bedroom apartment of 49sq m (530sq ft) is on the third floor of the Bellevue development and comes with a balcony and designated parking. It is close to amenities and attractions including the Phoenix Park, Kilmainham Gaol and the War Memorial Gardens. The Luas and Heuston station are 15 minutes walk away. Management fees are €2,000 a year.

Asking €265,000

Sold €265,000

Difference +0%

Agent Ray Cooke Auctioneers

62 North Glebe, Kildare Town, Co Kildare.

62 North Glebe , Kildare Town, Co Kildare

This three-bedroom, semi-detached home in a quiet estate is 92sq m (990sq ft) and has gardens to the front and rear with parking for two cars. The main bedroom is en suite and has wooden flooring. The property is close to Kildare train station and town centre. The M7 Motorway is a 15-minute drive.

Asking €250,000

Sold €270,000

Difference +8%

Agent Maura Donohoe Auctioneers

Carrowholly Lodge, Carrowholly, Westport, Co Mayo.

Carrowholly Lodge , Carrowholly, Westport, Co Mayo

This detached, extended gate lodge of 132sq m (1,420sq ft) has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with a Tarmacadamed drive to the side and rear. It also has a patio and garden, garage, glasshouse and septic tank. It was built in the 1900s and is 6km from Westport town.

Asking €275,000

Sold €265,000

Difference -4%

Agent Tuohy O’Toole (Westport)