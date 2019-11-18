What sold for €400k and less in Crumlin, Cabra, Castleknock and Glasnevin

Budget bought walk-in homes in D12 and Ballybrack and a two-bed by Botanic Gardens

5 St Agnes Terrace in Crumlin, Dublin, 12 sold for €400,00 – 3 % above its asking price

5 St Agnes Terrace, Crumlin, Dublin 12 
Fully renovated three-bedroom terraced redbrick house of 90sq m (969sq ft) with off-street parking in front and a gravelled patio garden to the rear. 
Asking €390,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Coldwell Banker

18 Fertullagh Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
18 Fertullagh Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 
Two-bedroom house with a kitchen extension to the rear. About 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space in very good decorative order. Walled back garden. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference 14% 
Agent Lisney

123 Castleknock Elms, Castleknock, Dublin 15
123 Castleknock Elms, Castleknock, Dublin 15 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet residential setting about 10 minutes from Castleknock village. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €400,000 
Difference 1% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

32 Ralahine Drive, Ballybrack, Co Dublin
32 Ralahine Drive, Ballybrack, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition located in the popular Watsons estate locality, close to the M11 and the M50
Asking €425,000 
Sold €397,500 
Difference -6% 
Agent Vincent Finnegan

4 St Teresa’s Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
4 St Teresa’s Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 
Renovated two-bedroom townhouse in a popular conservation area close to the Botanic Gardens. Small patio garden with access to private laneway. 
Asking €390,000 
Sold €390,000 
Difference None
Agent Quillsen

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019