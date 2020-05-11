What sold for €395k in Phibsborough, D13, Shankill and Co Limerick

30 Connaught Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Attractive two-bedroom terraced house with just over 90 sq m of living space in need of refurbishment. Good-sized garden to the rear.

Asking: €410,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Odessa Estates

10 Corbawn Lawn, Shankill, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a mature estate near the sea. Inside, the

78 sq m interior is in need of refurbishment. Garden to the rear.

Asking: €410,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Auctioneera

17 Monalea Park, Firhouse, Dublin 24

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m, with sophisticated interior in

very good decorative order. Landscaped garden to the rear.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: DNG Tallaght

2 Elmfield Court, Donaghmede, D 13

Extended three-bedroom house of just over 120 sq m, in turnkey condition and with a converted attic space. Walled back garden.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Finlough House, Toomaline, Doon, Limerick

Lavishly appointed detached four-bedroom house set behind electronic gates and located about a 30-minute drive from Limerick city. Garden and garage.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: - 4%

Agent: DNG Liam O’Grady

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April, May 2020