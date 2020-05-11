What sold for €395k in Phibsborough, D13, Shankill and Co Limerick
A city red brick needing TLC, suburban semis ready to go and lavish gated executive home
30 Connaught Street, Phibsborough, D7
30 Connaught Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Attractive two-bedroom terraced house with just over 90 sq m of living space in need of refurbishment. Good-sized garden to the rear.
Asking: €410,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Odessa Estates
10 Corbawn Lawn, Shankill, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a mature estate near the sea. Inside, the
78 sq m interior is in need of refurbishment. Garden to the rear.
Asking: €410,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Auctioneera
17 Monalea Park, Firhouse, Dublin 24
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m, with sophisticated interior in
very good decorative order. Landscaped garden to the rear.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: DNG Tallaght
2 Elmfield Court, Donaghmede, Dublin 13
Extended three-bedroom house of just over 120 sq m, in turnkey condition and with a converted attic space. Walled back garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Finlough House, Toomaline, Doon, Limerick
Lavishly appointed detached four-bedroom house set behind electronic gates and located about a 30-minute drive from Limerick city. Garden and garage.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: - 4%
Agent: DNG Liam O’Grady
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April, May 2020