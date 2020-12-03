Upgraded and extended five-bed close to UCD for €1.195m

Little had been done to a semi-detached house near UCD – owned by one family since it was built in the 1930s – when it sold for €717,000 in 2016. Four years on, it has been comprehensively refurbished and extended to the rear and side.

The vendors, a couple with a young family, had expected to live there for years, but are now moving abroad for work reasons. Now the 214sq m (2,303sq ft) five-bed is for sale for €1.195 million through selling agent DNG.

A virtual tour of number 51 shows that it’s a bright, comfortable modern house decorated in neutral shades with oak wood floors downstairs, underfloor heating, smart modern bathrooms and a large open-plan kitchen/family/diningroom to the rear of the house. The front door opens into an L-shaped hall, off which is a downstairs bedroom and a playroom/study as well as a shower room.

Bright, open-plan kitchen

Dining area and kitchen

The Noyeks Newmans kitchen has quartz worktops, a timber-topped island unit, polished oak floor with underfloor heating and double doors opening into the rear garden

The livingroom at the front of the house is a long room with a cream granite fireplace and like the bedroom above it, a bay window; it opens through a wide arch into the L-shaped dining/family/kitchen at the rear. It’s a bright space with a high ceiling and three large roof windows.

There are three double bedrooms and a single upstairs: the main bedroom at the front has a smart en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

Livingroom

Modern bathroom

The modest-sized rear garden has a deck, lawn and a wood-chip play area. There’s a good-sized lawn at the front and a gravelled drive with room to park several cars.

Glenomena Park is a quiet road with lots of families, says the owner, and is in easy walking distance of UCD, the N11, and about 15 or 20 minutes’ walk to Booterstown Dart.