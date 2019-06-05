Mount Merrion home with off the rails accommodation for €1.25m

A bright modern kitchen/living/dining room is one of the best features of a south Dublin house. The other is a 41 m (135 ft) long rear garden with a flourishing vegetable patch at the end.

Number 84 Trees Road Lower in Mount Merrion has been completely refurbished since it sold for €915,375 in 2016: the 225 sq m (2,421 sq ft) five-bed is now for sale through Lisney for €1.25 million.

When it sold in 2016, number 84 had a side office, 84A. This has been integrated into the 1950s house, giving it a spacious front hall and extra accommodation. The refurbished property is a modern home with a slightly Scandi feel, all bright airy spaces and simple design.

The house features a large open plan kitchen and living area.

Large windows make the house bright and airy.

A good-sized utility room and a large pantry open off the right of the front hall, which like most of the downstairs space has oak-effect laminate floors; on the left there’s a small downstairs bathroom and a family room currently set up as a playroom.

The heart of the home is the wide open-plan kitchen/living/dining room at the end of the hall spanning the width of the house. The kitchen on the right of the space has pale a Silestone-topped island unit and countertops, a dark blue Aga with tiled splashback and a wide window overlooking the back garden.

Three Velux roof lights and two sets of French windows opening onto the patio make it a very bright space. A large dining table in the centre seats eight; the living room is lined with fitted bookshelves. Sliding part-glazed doors open from the living room into a snug sitting room in the middle of the house with a Morso wood-burning stove.

The spacious entrance hall.

The neat and useful garden for homegrown food.

The rear decking leads down to a stone patio and well-tended lawn.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms: the main bedroom is a modest-sized double with an en suite shower room concealed behind two mirrored doors in the centre of a wall of wardrobes. The room looks towards the Dublin mountains across the back gardens of nearby Cherry Garth. One of the five bedrooms is a small single, fitted out as a study.

Outside, there’s a railed deck on one side of the garden, a sandstone patio, and a long lawn leading through an arch to a well-tended vegetable garden with courgettes, potatoes, onions, strawberries and raspberries.

The converted railway carriage would make for ideal guest accommodation.

It’s clear the previous owner was a fan of sheds andbuildings.

The home’s previous owners liked sheds – there’s one in the front garden next to the large gravelled parking area and another garden shed sits behind the vegetable patch.

Most surprising of all is the converted railway carriage described as “ancillary accommodation” by the agent: it’s a pine-floored 37 sq m (398 sq ft) space with a toilet, kitchenette, sittingroom and small double bedroom, and separate access via the main house’s side entrance.