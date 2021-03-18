Fresh take on Sandymount terrace with Pigeon House views for €1.05m

When Tommy and Sinéad Fitzpatrick bought a 1920s redbrick in Sandymount in May 2019 for €750,000, they were well placed to give it a complete makeover: both have a background in construction and had worked with a lot of architects. They wanted to modernise it in sympathy with its period feel.

Modernise they did: looking at the pictures of the house, it’s evident that they’ve mixed period with modern, retaining coving in many of the rooms while installing a sleek modern kitchen and smart bathrooms.

Entrance hall.

Reception room.

Kitchen and dining area.

Now they’re moving to the US and the 150sq m (1,615sq ft) mid-terrace four bed is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.05 million.

The front door with stained-glass panels opens into a hall with a herringbone laminate floor, a feature in all the downstairs rooms. The hall is painted a soft grey, like the interconnecting reception rooms on the left. The living room at the front of the house has a fireplace with pretty tiles inset; a wide arch opens to the adjoining room. The rooms have deep ceiling coving, picture rails and double-glazed sash windows.

There’s an understairs toilet in the hall which leads down to a long kitchen-dining room: designed by D1 Kitchens, it has smart white handleless units, pale quartz worktops and recessed LED strip lighting in the ceiling, designed by Sinéad, an electrician, like her husband. There’s a utility room off this area.

Master bedroom.

One of the children’s bedrooms.

Family bathroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three on the first floor, and the fourth – the main bedroom – is in the attic. Two of the three first-floor bedrooms are prettily fitted out as children’s bedrooms. The third, smaller bedroom, is used as a home office. The family bathroom has a tiled floor, a freestanding oval bath and is part-tiled with black tiles; it has an electronic opaque bay window that darkens at the flick of a switch.

The main bedroom in the attic space has an en suite shower room and a skylight with a view of the celebrated Pigeon House towers nearby.

In addition, there is a garden room with wiring at the end of the rear garden which also has a patio, raised flowerbeds and an artificial lawn. There’s a gate opening onto a short lane running behind three of the houses on Dromard Terrace and residents’ permit parking on the street at the front.

Dromard Terrace is located off Seafort Avenue close to Strand Road and Sandymount Strand, as well as beside Sandymount village.