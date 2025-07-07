Trump and Netanyahu to discuss new Gaza ceasefire deal at White House

People search the rubble of a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he hoped a meeting with US president Donald Trump would push forward a deal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza, as he left for Washington amid growing discontent in his cabinet about a potential ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu sent a negotiating team to Doha, Qatar, on Sunday seeking to finalise a US-brokered deal to halt the fighting for 60 days, release 28 Israeli hostages and begin talks on a permanent end to the war. That came despite his office rejecting the Palestinian militant group’s latest demands as “unacceptable”.

“We’re working to achieve this deal that has been discussed, according to the terms that we agreed to ... And I certainly think the conversation with president Trump can help advance this result that we’re all hoping for,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/AP

It will be Mr Netanyahu’s third visit to the White House since the US president was inaugurated in January, more than any other world leader. It also follows last month’s Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

Mr Netanyahu said he would thank Mr Trump for his “strong enlistment on behalf of Israel ... against our common enemy, Iran,” as he vowed to “remain vigilant” against any attempt by Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump told reporters on Sunday evening that “we’re close to a deal on Gaza” and “we could have it this week”.

“I think there’s a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the week, during the coming week, pertaining to quite a few of the hostages. You know, we’ve gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out,” he said.

Mr Trump added that Iran would also be discussed with the Israeli prime minister.

“We’re working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran. Otherwise, they have to give up all of the things that you know so well,” he added.

US president Donald Trump points to the new US flag, not pictured, on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, on Sunday. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the possibility of normalising diplomatic relations or reaching other security deals between Israel and neighbouring Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and Syria.

After the Iran war, “clearly we have changed the Middle East beyond recognition, and we have an opportunity to change it even further,” Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Most Arab officials maintain that any move to normalise ties would require at the very least an end to the Gaza war, and probably a pathway to a future Palestinian state.

Mr Trump has made clear his desire for a ceasefire in Gaza, and said on Friday that he was “very optimistic”.

Yet over the weekend pressure grew on Mr Netanyahu from far-right allies in his governing coalition, who voiced opposition to any halt in the war and any increase in the meagre aid allowed into the shattered enclave.

More than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gazan health authorities, in the conflict triggered by Hamas’s October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel.

As part of the proposal drafted by the US, Qatar and Egypt – seen by the Financial Times – over the course of the initial 60-day ceasefire a large influx of aid would take place through the UN and other international aid groups.

This UN-led mechanism was halted in effect by Israel in March, as it first instituted a 10-week siege and then began implementing a private aid scheme, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the Trump administration.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich criticised Mr Netanyahu on Sunday for not fulfilling what he said were previous government decisions to promote mechanisms designed to prevent aid from falling into the hands of Hamas.

“The decision made yesterday [by Mr Netanyahu’s security cabinet], contrary to our position, to introduce aid in the old and bad way is unacceptable to us and we will consider our steps against it,” Mr Smotrich wrote on X.

Smoke and debris billow after an Israeli strike on Gaza on Sunday. Photograph: Maya Levin/AFP via Getty Images

Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticised the proposal, demanding that Israeli military force reconquer the whole enclave, halt all aid and encourage Gazans to “emigrate”.

According to the draft proposals, “serious negotiations” to end the war – a long-held Hamas demand – would start on day one, with mediators set to provide guarantees to extend the truce should more time be needed to reach a permanent ceasefire.

More negotiations would be needed to determine the extent of the Israeli military’s withdrawal during the truce, with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails also being released in exchange for the hostages.

Mr Netanyahu has consistently refused to commit to ending the war until “total victory” over Hamas is achieved.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025