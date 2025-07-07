Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Irish house prices continue rise despite the negative sentiment about Donald Trump’s tariffs and what impact it might have on the Irish economy. MyHome.ie, owned by The Irish Times, said asking prices nationally rose by more than 7 per cent annually in the second quarter while the Dublin increase was above 5 per cent. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Barry also has the details of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s letter to the motor industry, warning it intends to crack down on attempts to stop drivers from using independent garages for repairs. Dealers could face fines of up to €50 million for breaches of competition law.

It has long been conventional wisdom that a boss who is prepared to reveal fear, uncertainty or some other form of uselessness is in luck, writes Pilita Clark. It’s thought they will be more trusted and respected, especially by younger staff who are said to yearn for “authenticity”, and are therefore more valuable to an organisation.

There is a strong logic for US pharma companies to continue making drugs in Ireland for non-US markets, writes our columnist John FitzGerald, as he explores the potential impact of Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on the sector here.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if Prize Bonds are a good investment. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, author Eimear McBride explains how her “pension plan is to die before I’m no longer able to earn”. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

The Changing Times Brewery, which was founded by the families behind some of Dublin’s best-known pubs, is expanding the number of premises serving its beers and moving outside the capital for the first time. Colin Gleeson has the details.

In a wide-ranging interview, EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou talks to Mark Hennessy about his new North-South awards aimed at fostering cross-Border entrepreneurship, his Irish family members, and his relationship with Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary.

Tesco plans to add 400 new jobs here as part of a €40 million investment to expand its operations with the opening of 10 new stores over the next 12 months. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In our Opinion piece, Bank of Ireland executive Susan Russell says the EU could crack down on fake digital ads by forcing online platforms to ensure they are dealing with a reputable entity, especially as they earn income from these scam ads.

BP’s woes persist in spite of talk of a takeover by Shell, which the company has denied. Stocktake offers a view.