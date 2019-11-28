Central Victorian commanding rent of €5,250 per week seeking €850k

French émigré John Villiboise introduced the artichoke to Dublin. He leased land in Dublin 2 where he grew the vegetable, and the road – today called Grand Canal Street – took the moniker Artichoke Road, which appeared on maps from 1797.

Just off Grand Canal Street is Albert Place, a quiet little Victorian cul-de-sac opposite the 3FE coffee emporium. It’s a popular spot due to its proximity to the docklands and the city centre – Grafton Street is about a 15-minute walk.

The up and coming area now has a wealth of decent eateries in the vicinity, coupled with green spaces such as Merrion Square and cultural venues all within a 20-minute stroll.

17 Albert Place appears on the Property Price Register as having last sold for €600,000 in 2016, and now in turnkey condition, the house is on the market through estate agent Owen Reilly seeking €850,000.

The property, which extends to 125sq m (1,345sq ft), is listed as having three bedrooms, with a study on the upper floor – which cannot be listed as a bedroom as it only has a Velux window.

What was a reception room to the front of the house is listed as the third bedroom. This presumably is due to the fact that the house currently appears on various rental sites for short-term stays, commanding up to €5,250 per week. But as a long-term family home, new owners will more than likely use this room to the front as a reception room or study.

Reception area

In its current layout, the main reception area is to the rear of the wainscoted corridor, comprising of an open plan livingroom and eat-in kitchen, which in turn opens out to a west-facing courtyard dining space.

Upstairs are the study and two bedrooms – with principal bedroom en suite – while the property has three bathrooms in total.

As demand for this little enclave grows, so too have prices increased. Number 10, at 115sq m (1,238sq ft), was seeking €775,000 through Hunters in January 2018, and it sold for €810,000 within a relatively short period. Next door, number 11, at 137sq m (1,474sq ft) with a larger garden, sold in 2016 for €820,000.