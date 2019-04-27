Get summer ready with figures, fountains and garden seats

Forthcoming Auctions

SUNDAY, APRIL 28TH: Matthews Auction Rooms, The Square, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Garden Statuary and Architectural Sale to include 460 lots of garden statues, figures, fountains and planters with a large variety of garden animals – including near life-size elephant mother and calf. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

MONDAY, APRIL 29TH: RJ Keighery, William Street, Waterford. Annual Garden Auction to include period 12ft gates, statues, furniture and garden furniture. See antiquesireland.ie

MONDAY, APRIL 29TH: Morgan O’Driscoll Irish and International Art Sale, RDS Dublin, to include four works by JB Yeats, Letitia Hamilton, Francis Bacon and two works by Paul Henry. See morganodriscoll.com

Isobel by Daniel O’Neill which will be auctioned at the Morgan O’Driscoll Irish and International Art Sale at the RDS on April 29th (€30,000-€50,000).

TUESDAY, APRIL 30TH: Sotheby’s New York Prints and Multiples Sale will include Irish and American Bar – Rue Royal, a lithograph by Henri Toulouse-Lautrec ($20,000-$30,000). See sothebys.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 30TH and WEDNESDAY, MAY 1ST: Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois. Great Irish Interiors sale to include rare Chinese bowls and a large selection of important furniture and artworks.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30TH: John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar. 500 lots with a number of diamond solitaire rings to include a 1.90ct ring with a value certificate of €27,000 (€6,000-€8,000). The valuation is the replacement cost, according to John Weldon. Also included are diamond stud earrings 1.9ct (€3,000-€5,000), a large collection of silver and a death plaque for Laurence Cooper (€100-€200). See jwa.ie

Cork silver pedestal cream jug, John Weldon (€300-€500).

WEDNESDAY, 1ST and THURSDAY, 2ND MAY: Niall Mullen and Victor Mee, The Britannic Sale, The Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise. Featuring important panelling from the HMHS Britannic and fittings from the Shelbourne, Dylan and Merrion hotels. See victormeeauctions.ie

SATURDAY, MAY 4TH, and SUNDAY, MAY 5TH: Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath. The contents of Rostellan House, Temple Road, Dublin 6, to include more than 1,000 lots. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8TH, and THURSDAY, MAY 9TH: Victor Mee, Cloverhill, Co Cavan. The Irish Connection Sale to include unique pieces of Irish history; rare whiskies, one of three known first-anniversary copies of the Irish Proclamation and 50 important books – some signed, by Seamus Heaney. See victormeeauctions.ie

TUESDAY, MAY 14TH: Adams, St Stephen’s Green, Fine Jewellery and Watch Sale. See adams.ie

Forthcoming Fairs

SUNDAY, MAY 19TH: The Cork Antiques Fair, The Clayton Silver Springs Hotel. See hibernianantiquefairs.com