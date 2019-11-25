The best and easiest way to cook fish? Bake it whole. Here's how to do it.

The secret is to making any fish dish more beautiful: add some anchovies

Salted anchovies make so many fish dishes more beautiful. Photograph: iStock

Salted anchovies make so many fish dishes more beautiful. Photograph: iStock

 

Buttered, devilled, dressed, potted: when it comes to crab we have a number of traditional methods of preparation on this island. But what about the contemporary? Only last week, we made a tempura of crab in the restaurant, which owes more to Japan than it does to Ireland. But did the older recipes not owe just as much to the outside world?

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

A recipe from the end of the 19th century adds salted Italian anchovies to the crab meat, before folding in a mixture of white wine, nutmeg and cayenne pepper: so much for Irish crab.

This recipe has an odd mix of ingredients (for me anyway) mixing the Italian fish with the exotic spices (nutmeg in particular had to travel a long way to get to Ireland) to create a sort of international cuisine. In this particular recipe, the crab was served warm over buttered toast. I’m sure it would be just as delicious today if you made it.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

I think salted anchovies make so many fish dishes more beautiful: think of turbot on the bone covered in a paste of salted anchovies and olives and baked until tender. I couldn’t imagine a better dinner. Saturday is the best day to buy fish at market, particularly in Galway. Though I’m sure Dublin, and the rest of the country is similar. It’s the day when everyone is out looking for food after a weeks’ work. 

How to bake whole turbot

Buy a whole turbot and remove the fins with a scissors. Oil the fish. Blend a handful of salted anchovies and pitted black olives with a clove of garlic and enough oil to make a paste. Spread over the top of the fish.

Place the fish in an oven dish and pour 350ml of white wine over it. Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes or until the fish reaches a core temperature of 55 degrees.

Rest the fish for five minutes and then enjoy it with a nice fennel salad and the rest of the wine. 

Baking fish whole is very simple and is probably the best way to keep the fish tender and moist. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.