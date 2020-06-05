Pavlovas with summer berries: The perfect finish to any meal

Nothing quite says summer like some beautiful fruit-filled pavlovas. I love the combination of chewy meringue, semi-whipped cream and tart summer soft fruits. The rosewater adds a subtle floral note that will keep all your guests guessing.

This dessert is the perfect finish to any meal. It is light, summery and the shells can me made in advance to save on time. A winning combination.

Shane Smith is a pastry chef

Individual rosewater pavlovas with summer berries

Makes eight-10

Ingredients

For the meringues:

4 egg whites

215g caster sugar

1 tbsp rosewater

For the filling:

250ml cream (whipped)

200g summer berries

Method

1 When making meringue, there are a few rules to follow. Ensure your eggs whites are fresh and at room temperature. Always use a clean dry bowl and whisk.

2 Preheat your oven to 120 degrees Celsius.

3 Take the bowl from your mixer and using the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites on full speed until stiff peak is reached.

4 Gradually add the caster sugar until thick and glossy.

5 Finally add the rose water and mix.

6 Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and spoon four pavlovas onto each tray. You don’t need to have the perfect shape, remember you want them to look homemade. Make a small indent in the centre of each pavlova, this will hold the filling after its baked.

7 Bake in the center of your oven for one hour. If you prefer a chewy pavlova you can take them out at this stage, or if you like a crumbly meringue, turn the oven off and allow them to cool completely inside the oven.

8 To assemble, spoon some semi-whipped cream into the center and top with summer berries.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome