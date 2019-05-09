Looking for wines that vegans can drink? Here are two for about €10

It is always nice to see wine prices go down instead of up. Marks & Spencer has cut prices by a euro or two on a number of its bottles, including the two below. Both are vegan, and one is organic, too.

Gavi Quadro Sei 2018, Italy (vegan)

12.5%, €11 from Marks & Spencer

This delicious fresh, light, crisp dry white will make perfect summer drinking, with its pear and green-apple fruits with a touch of lemon zest. Drink on its own or with fishy starters, tagliatelle al pesto or risotto primavera.

Merinas Old Vine Tempranillo 2018, Bodegas Fontana, Uclés, Spain (organic, vegan)

14%, €10.50 from Marks & Spencer

A medium- to full-bodied wine packed with supple, pure red-cherry fruits and a tannin-free rounded finish. Amazing value for money. Drink it with grilled or barbecued white or red meats. Lamb chops with roasted lightly spicy red peppers and aubergines would be a fantastic match.