John Wilson on two great summer wines from New Zealand for less than €10

Wines for the Weekend: Lidl’s Awatere Sauvignon Blanc and Marlborough Pinot Noir

A couple of great summer wines from Marlborough this week, made with New Zealand’s two signature grapes, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. Both are from Lidl.

Winemaker’s Selection Marlborough Awatere Sauvignon Blanc 2019, €9.49
Awatere Valley is a cooler, drier subregion of Marlbourough that tends to produce a fresher style of Sauvignon Blanc. This is a lightly aromatic wine with vibrant kiwi and pear fruits, underpinned by lovely refreshing lime zest. Great value for money. A good aperitif, it will also go well with fresh goat’s cheese and all sorts of lighter summery salads.

Winemaker’s Selection Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019, €9.99
The Marlborough region of New Zealand is producing increasingly good Pinot Noir. This is a tasty example, rich in strawberry and ripe red cherry fruits, with a good long, dry finish. Try it with grilled duck breast or chicken kebabs. 

