Cork barman sets world record for making Irish coffees

A new Guinness World Record for making Irish coffees was set in Dublin on Saturday by Rory McGee of the Shelbourne bar in Cork who made 49 Irish coffees in three minutes.

Five bartenders took part in record-setting attempt. McGee went head-to-head with Jane Meehan, of Russels Saloon, Dundalk; Séamus Óg Birt, from Me & Mrs Jones, in Portstewart, Derry; Sean Whelan of Café en Seine, Dublin and Max McPherson, from Bootleggers, Belfast, to see who could make the most Irish coffees in the time limit.

Irish Times

“I’m so proud to have won a Guinness World Record. Everybody loves an Irish coffee and what better way to celebrate it than to make history with it,” Mr McGee said.

There are a number of records associated with Irish Coffees, including the world’s largest Irish coffee, which contained over 1,000 litres of the drink, and the most sold in a day, which was set 2018 when a bar in Savannah, Georgia sold 2,223 Irish coffees.