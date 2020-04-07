A Michelin-starred chef’s recipe for a simple soup with big flavour

Kitchen Cabinet: Ahmet Dede shares a dish he grew up eating – spiced lentil soup

Ahmet Dede

Turkish spiced lentil soup with fresh herbs and yoghurt, served with toast.

Turkish spiced lentil soup with fresh herbs and yoghurt, served with toast.

 

I love cooking at home for friends and family and for me it is all about simplicity and big flavours. I don’t like over complicating things.

Spiced lentil soup is a staple in Turkey. It is an iconic dish that I grew up eating. It spells home for me. It is the food memory that defines where I come from. I love cooking it and eating it.

I really enjoy cooking with a few basic ingredients and playing with spices to bring out the best in the ingredients. For me, this is simplicity in a bowl.

Ahmet Dede’s ingredients for Turkish spiced lentil soup.
Ahmet Dede’s ingredients for Turkish spiced lentil soup.

Ahmet Dede was head chef at Michelin-starred Mews in West Cork. He plans to launch a new restaurant, Dede at The Customs House, in Baltimore.

TURKISH SPICED LENTIL SOUP

Serves six

Ingredients

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

1 onion
1 clove garlic
1 tbsp tomato purée
200g red lentils (black or green lentils also work)
2 ltr water (or chicken, beef, vegetable stock)
Natural yoghurt
Squeeze of lemon juice
1 tsp chilli powder or flakes
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp dried mint (or fresh mint or coriander, chopped, if available), plus extra for serving
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt

Method

1. Thinly slice the onion and garlic.

2. Add oil to a deep saucepan and sweat the onions and garlic for a few minutes until translucent.

3. Add the tomato purée and keep cooking on low heat till it caramelises, this will take a couple of minutes.

4. Add the lentils and the spices, stir and continue cooking on low heat for another minute.

5. Add the water or stock. Cover with a lid and simmer for 30-35 minutes, until the lentils are soft.

6. When the lentils are cooked, use a hand blender or a regular blender to blend to a smooth texture. Check the seasoning and add more salt or spices, to your taste.

7. To serve: Add a pinch of salt to the natural yoghurt. I like adding mint, either fresh or dried. Pour the soup into a bowl and drizzle with yoghurt and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with a slice of toast.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.