A Michelin-starred chef’s recipe for a simple soup with big flavour
Kitchen Cabinet: Ahmet Dede shares a dish he grew up eating – spiced lentil soup
Turkish spiced lentil soup with fresh herbs and yoghurt, served with toast.
I love cooking at home for friends and family and for me it is all about simplicity and big flavours. I don’t like over complicating things.
Spiced lentil soup is a staple in Turkey. It is an iconic dish that I grew up eating. It spells home for me. It is the food memory that defines where I come from. I love cooking it and eating it.
I really enjoy cooking with a few basic ingredients and playing with spices to bring out the best in the ingredients. For me, this is simplicity in a bowl.
Ahmet Dede was head chef at Michelin-starred Mews in West Cork. He plans to launch a new restaurant, Dede at The Customs House, in Baltimore.
TURKISH SPICED LENTIL SOUP
Serves six
Ingredients
1 onion
1 clove garlic
1 tbsp tomato purée
200g red lentils (black or green lentils also work)
2 ltr water (or chicken, beef, vegetable stock)
Natural yoghurt
Squeeze of lemon juice
1 tsp chilli powder or flakes
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp dried mint (or fresh mint or coriander, chopped, if available), plus extra for serving
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt
Method
1. Thinly slice the onion and garlic.
2. Add oil to a deep saucepan and sweat the onions and garlic for a few minutes until translucent.
3. Add the tomato purée and keep cooking on low heat till it caramelises, this will take a couple of minutes.
4. Add the lentils and the spices, stir and continue cooking on low heat for another minute.
5. Add the water or stock. Cover with a lid and simmer for 30-35 minutes, until the lentils are soft.
6. When the lentils are cooked, use a hand blender or a regular blender to blend to a smooth texture. Check the seasoning and add more salt or spices, to your taste.
7. To serve: Add a pinch of salt to the natural yoghurt. I like adding mint, either fresh or dried. Pour the soup into a bowl and drizzle with yoghurt and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with a slice of toast.