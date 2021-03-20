Quick fixes for a low-effort good hair day

Tried and tested hair products that will help the nation’s bedraggled heads

There are more than a few split ends barely hanging in there on my head. File photograph: iStock

Hair has been both a comfort and a source of intense vexation for me this year. On the one hand, the lack of bleaching, heat styling and general fussing has left it in the best condition it’s seen in years. On the other, it is greyer, longer and more streelish than ever before, with more than a few split ends that are barely hanging in there. A trim would help, but I don’t trust myself to do anything but an entirely botched job, so I’m holding out until I can see a professional.

Judging by my email inbox, more than a few of you are in the same position. I’ve never had so many emails asking about colouring your roots at home, styling and conditioning products. Some come from people who have been taking advantage of months of downtime to significantly improve the condition of stressed, overprocessed hair. Even more are from people who want minimum-effort products that will nonetheless prevent the pathological condition that comedian Dylan Moran famously referred to as “Irish hair”. You know exactly what it is – sort of windswept. Sort of slept-on. Entirely unhinged-looking.

Quick fix

Fear not – I have found just the quick fixes the nation’s bedraggled heads require, and tested them all on mine.

L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths 8-Second Wonder Water (€12.99 at boots.ie)
L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths 8-Second Wonder Water (€12.99 at boots.ie) has been a social media sensation. Every beauty editor I know raves about it. You apply this liquid directly on to wet lengths (not roots), massage for eight seconds and rinse. Hair is noticeably calmer, smoother and shinier. The technology is overwhelmingly similar to an in-salon treatment that luxe sister-brand Kérastase launched in 2019, so this is no trickery – you are getting high-tech hair solutions for a bargain price.

Josh Wood Colour Miracle System (€32 at joshwoodcolour.com)
Josh Wood Colour Miracle System (€32 at joshwoodcolour.com) is the only permanent box-colour brand I would use myself. The colours are natural with excellent grey coverage and come with a toning gloss to ensure the perfect, vibrant finish. For a little extra, you can include the miracle shot, which treats hair as the colour is taking, leaving it exceptionally soft and glossy.

Color Wow Money Masque ($45/€38 at colorwowhair.com)
A weekly mask is a good idea for maintenance and hair health no matter your hair type. Chris Appleton, the Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist to names such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, is especially known for what he likes to call expensive-looking hair. His new Color Wow Money Masque ($45/€38 at colorwowhair.com) promises to deliver that enviable gloss and weighty softness. More of a thick, hydrating gel than the traditionally heavy, oily formulations that might come to mind when you think of a hair mask, dry lengths drink this in but aren’t flattened or overloaded by it.

Moroccanoil Volumizing Mist (€28 at beautyfeatures.ie)

I’ve found Moroccanoil Volumizing Mist (€28 at beautyfeatures.ie) great for forcing oomph into lank hair. Spray it liberally through towel-dried roots, lengths and ends before drying. I find this product helps to give me a bit of extra time between washes and keeps hair looking “on purpose”.

Product of the Week

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce (€41 at harveynichols.com)

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce (€41 at harveynichols.com)
