Skincare: Do pimple patches work, or are they just a quick fix?

Pimple patches have become increasingly popular over the last few years, moving from niche skincare shelves into the mainstream. Once only available from harder-to-access brands, they’re now widely stocked by many, including Pestle and Mortar, La Roche Posay and CeraVe.

While they’ve gained traction among skincare enthusiasts and casual users alike, opinions are mixed among experts – but perhaps not for the reasons you might think.

To get to the bottom of whether these patches are genuinely effective or simply a temporary fix, I spoke with two of Ireland’s leading skin specialists, Dr Jennifer Owens and Dr Laura Lenihan. We discussed everything from correct usage and their suitability for teens to when it’s time to look beyond the patch.

“They’re best thought of as a ‘band-aid’ solution rather than a long-term acne treatment,” says Owens. “They reduce inflammation, absorb excess fluid, and protect the spot from further irritation. Some advanced patches, like micro-dart types such as ZitSticka’s Killa patches (€30 from lookfantastic.com), penetrate beneath the surface and soothe those painful ‘under-the-skin’ spots. But they’re no substitute for a full skincare routine or medical treatment.”

Lenihan explains the science behind the patches: “Most pimple patches are made from hydrocolloid – the same stuff used in wound dressings. They draw out fluid and oil, helping spots flatten faster, while also acting as a barrier to bacteria and, crucially, our own fingers, which can worsen scarring.”

Can they help with the compulsive picking that plagues many teenagers? “Yes. Behaviourally, pimple patches can be a game-changer,” says Owens. “By physically covering the spot, they help stop you touching and picking – a major cause of scarring and dark marks. Hydrocolloid patches also keep the area moist, which supports better healing.”

Are we using them correctly, though? Owens says no. “People often apply the wrong patch to the wrong type of blemish. For example, an active-ingredient patch with salicylic acid can irritate healthy skin if used on a flat blemish without a head, resulting in redness without benefit.”

To help understand what works for what, Owens breaks it down into three types: basic hydrocolloid patches, which are best for whiteheads or spots with a head: “They keep the area clean, reduce picking, and speed healing.” Flat patches with active ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or niacinamide: “These are for the ‘active’ phase of a spot with a head and some are aimed at post-acne marks.” And micro-dart patches, her personal favourites: “These deliver ingredients beneath the surface, great for deep cyst-like pimples with no visible head, though they come at a premium.”

Is there a possibility that people are using pimple patches as a substitute for a proper routine?

ZitSticka Killa Deep Access Patch (€30 from lookfantastic.com); CeraVe Blemish Barrier Patches (€10 from Meaghers Pharmacy); Pestle & Portar The Spot Dots (€12 from millies.ie)

“Yes, it’s a real temptation,” says Owens. “They can be handy for the odd breakout, but they should never replace a consistent skincare routine or professional advice. They’re a tool, not a cure.”

Lenihan agrees: “They’re a useful rescue product, but daily cleansing, active ingredients like retinoids or salicylic acid, and sun protection remain essential.”

When should people seek other options? “If breakouts persist, it’s time to dig deeper,” says Owens. “Look at your skincare, lifestyle, hormones, and consider professional treatments – from medical skincare and chemical peels to prescription medications like antibiotics, contraceptive pills, spironolactone, or isotretinoin – always under medical supervision.”

And lastly, can overuse backfire?

“Yes, especially for adults with sensitive or hormonal skin,” warns Owens. “Using the wrong patch or too many patches can inflame the skin barrier. It’s best to think of them as a spot-specific solution, not an all-round treatment. For long-term clear skin, a holistic approach that combines good homecare, professional treatments, and lifestyle support will always deliver the best results.”

