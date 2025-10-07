Common Ground

Flights from Dublin to Derry to start again next year after 15-year gap

Daily flights between the two cities were stopped in 2011 in the wake of the economic crash

The arrivals and departure terminal at City of Derry Airport. Flights to Dublin are due to resume with the help of Irish Government funding, having stopped in 2011. Photograph: PA
Mark Hennessy
Tue Oct 07 2025 - 17:47

Daily flights between Dublin Airport and Derry, which were stopped in 2011 during the Republic’s economic crisis, will start again next, the Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers has said.

During his Budget 2026 speech in the Dail, Mr Chambers said money from the Shared Island fund would be used to ensure the return of the route, which has long been as a priority for business and tourist leaders in Derry and the north west.

Welcoming the move as “fantastic news”, SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said daily flights would transform how Derry and surrounding regions connect with international markets and tourism.

“Once again, we are seeing the Irish Government step up with meaningful investment,” McLaughlin said, adding that it was “now time for Northern Ireland’s Executive to match that ambition and work in genuine partnership with Dublin”.

Before the service was axed in 2011, it was estimated that each passenger on each flight between Dublin and Derry was subsidised to the tune of €78, though demand today is expected to be considerably higher.

“Better transport links between Derry and Dublin will make it easier for businesses to export, for students to study, and for visitors to discover everything our region has to offer,” McLaughlin said.

Mark Hennessy

Mark Hennessy is Ireland and Britain Editor with The Irish Times
