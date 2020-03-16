Test your Irishness in our big St Patrick’s Day quiz for 2020

Meet the inspiring unofficial ambassadors of Ireland from around the world

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Trinity College Dublin went green for St Patrick’s Day last year. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s a worrying and challenging time for people across the world as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. Parades and celebrations for St Patrick’s Day are cancelled, and all the latest updates on the pandemic can be found here, but if you want a break from the news for a little while, our St Patrick’s Day quiz is back. Have a go at these 50 questions and test your Irishness in our Big Irish Quiz 2020.There’s also a chance to win a hamper of Irish books delivered anywhere in the world from Kennys.ie.

Today, we’re celebrating Ireland’s unofficial ambassadors, some of the men and women wearing green jerseys and flying flags for Ireland wherever they live in the world from Auckland to Rockland, Paris to Belgrade. The list includes an number of inspirational people such as 89-year-old Geraldine Ryan, who normally travels huge distances weekly to teach Irish dancing in rural areas in Australia, founder of Gaelscoil London and Gaelic Voices James McDonald to Paul Rowley, who is the development co-chairman to the largest GAA club outside of Ireland - Rockland GAA in the US.

You’ll find plenty more stories by and about the Irish diaspora this week on irishtimes.com/abroad and if you’d like to get in touch email abroad@irishtimes.com

