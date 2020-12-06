A different kind of ‘green’ Christmas

One Change: Why not consider giving to those already affected by the impact of climate destruction?

As a rich nation, we have an obligation to help those more at risk to climate change. Photograph: iStock

As a rich nation, we have an obligation to help those more at risk to climate change. Photograph: iStock

 

Can we have a break from “record-breaking”? For a long time, those words were (for me, anyway) associated with all sorts of curiosities, mainly due to the hours spent leafing through the Guinness Book of Records when I was younger, and looking at photos of amazing deep-sea divers or the longest-ever fingernails. These days, records are being broken every other week – and not in a good or exciting way.

In November, two hurricanes hit Nicaragua, then moved through Central America with devastating consequences. They were a week apart; and when the second one made landfall, it blew the roof off a makeshift hospital for victims of the first hurricane – in addition to forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. Both Category 4 storms broke records for November hurricanes, though you could be forgiven for not knowing about them, or for missing the footage of washed-away bridges and roads, ripped-apart houses, or the airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, submerged in water. If they were reported, they didn’t linger long in the top news slots.

The danger, as these events become more frequent, is that we also start to normalise them – and become immune to images of stark environmental wake-up calls

Extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common – and increasingly less headline-grabbing. This year the wildfires in California were the largest in its history, while it’s been an unusually busy hurricane season in the Atlantic. And because so many storms grew strong enough to be named, meteorologists had to turn to the Greek alphabet after using up all the names created by the World Meteorological Organisation. The danger, as these events become more frequent, is that we also start to normalise them – and become immune to images of stark environmental wake-up calls.

In countries such as Guatemala, for example, hurricanes or other weather events represent a “threat multiplier” because of already high levels of poverty and chronic child malnourishment. Likewise in Zimbabwe, where drought seasons are becoming more prolonged and unpredictable, with water shortages reaching critical levels.  

All of which is to say, if you’re thinking of having a “green” Christmas, why not consider giving to communities and families already living with the impact of environmental decay? Trócaire, Concern, Bóthar, Christian Aid, among many others are helping those in desperate situations in this pandemic year. As a rich nation, we have an obligation to help those more at risk to climate change, particularly when you consider that we are responsible for much more of the damage as far bigger consumers and emitters.
@SorchaHamilton

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.