Ireland’s largest mosque to reopen in time for Ramadan after nine-month hiatus

Bosses of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland have thanked the public for its support. File image. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCL), based in Clonskeagh, Co Dublin, is to open in time for the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on February 17th.

Ireland’s largest mosque, it closed following an internal dispute and an alleged altercation at a meeting there on April 19th last year.

The Muslim National School there, however, remained open.

The decision to close the centre was taken by the Al Maktoum Foundation, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) charity that owns the centre and provides about €2.5 million a year in funding.

It had raised concerns about alleged financial irregularities at the centre as well as alleged links between some members and extremist ideologies.

Subsequent legal actions by and large ended earlier this month when the High Court ordered retired surgeon, Dr Abdel Basset Elsayed, a director at the ICCL since 2012, to pay legal costs incurred by other directors there in successfully defending against his claims of corporate criminality against them.

In the High Court last month Mr Justice David Nolan said Dr Elsayed’s case was “entirely misconceived” and his allegations were baseless.

Dr Elsayed then withdrew the proceedings, with the judge noting that, by withdrawing the case, the Meath-based physician was withdrawing the allegations made against the directors of Al Maktoum Foundation.

Dr Elsayed withdrew the case in circumstances where his court documents did not contain a plenary summons, a key document used to start High Court proceedings.

In a notice on its website, the ICCL said it “would like to sincerely thank the community for its strong interest and continued support” over recent months.

“We are now on a path to recovery, thanks to the continued support of donors in Dubai and the community at large,” it said.

“We would also like to acknowledge and thank the various branches of the Government of the Republic of Ireland for their support in this regard.

“Several members of the community have reached out to understand how they can provide contributions and donations. Please note that any donations made to ICCI accounts shall be administered by the board in the best interests of the mosque, the centre and the wider community in accordance with the board’s policies and the objectives of ICCL.”