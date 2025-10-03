Pay increases for childcare workers to take effect this month

Low pay has long been regarded as a key challenge in the sector, which has struggled to attract and retain qualified staff. Photograph: Getty

A pay deal providing 10 per cent increases to thousands of staff in creches and after-school childcare centres will come into effect on October 13th, it has been confirmed.

The deal, which was brokered between employers and unions at the Labour Court, will increase the minimum wage for early-years educators and school-age childcare practitioners in the sector from €13.65 an hour to €15.

The actual percentage increases vary somewhat according to grade. Lead educators are set to receive a €1.30 per hour increase, taking their basic rate to €16 while graduate lead educators will have to be paid at least €17.50 per hour from the middle of this month.

The rates are contained in an Employment Regulation Order to be signed by Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Alan Dillon. The terms were agreed over the summer and the Government had committed €45 million to help with funding the pay increases.

Minister for Children and Equality Norma Foley welcomed the announcement of a date for the delivery of the new terms. She said the terms “will deliver improved pay and conditions, will support career pathways, and will help to support the recruitment and retention of early-years educators and school-age childcare practitioners”.

Low pay has long been regarded as a key challenge in the sector, which has struggled to attract and retain qualified staff. Recent Pobal research suggested a staff turnover rate of almost 25 per cent, with many leaving for other jobs.

Siptu, which represents about 6,000 workers in the sector, also welcomed Friday’s announcement. Sector chair Avril Green said it “marks another crucial step forward in our campaign for respect, recognition and decent pay”.

About 35,000 people, the vast majority of them women, are employed in the sector, although a significant portion are paid above the minimum rates. It is estimated that about 23,000 will benefit from these increases.