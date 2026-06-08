Kinahan lieutenant Sean McGovern jailed for 24 years for directing crime gang

A man described as a “senior lieutenant” in the Kinahan organised crime gang has been jailed for 24 years at the Special Criminal Court.

Sean McGovern (40), pleaded guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation relating to the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud in which he was shot.

The charge of directing a criminal organisation carried a potential sanction of up to life imprisonment.

With a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, McGovern pleaded guilty in March to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, in relation to the murder of Noel Kirwan, a 62-year-old grandfather who was regarded as a “soft target”.

He also admitted directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, in connection with the surveillance of Hutch family associate James “Mago” Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence.

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McGovern appeared in the dock of the packed courtroom wearing a white shirt with navy cardigan and flanked by prison officers. He had a small group of supporters in court.

Judge Patrick McGrath described McGovern as “a senior trusted lieutenant of the (Kinahan) organisation in Ireland”, adding he “was a significant figure in his own right”.

The Kinahan crime group was a “particularly large, well organised, sinister and dangerous organisation”, the judge said.

McGovern had directed others to kill Kirwan and to try to kill Gately in the context of a feud with the Hutch crime group.

Gately had carried the coffin of Gary Hutch – after his murder by the Kinahan cartel in Spain in 2015 – “and was therefore considered to be part of that group”.

Preparations to shoot dead Gately were “minutely and carefully planned in advance”, the judge said, though this was exposed by “an extensive investigation” by the Garda, including its securing records – secret texts – of conversations between suspects.

As he went about his crimes, the court said it was clear McGovern was “receiving instructions from persons further up the organisational structure” in the Kinahan group.

McGrath noted Noel Kirwan had no involvement in crime, and therefore had no security arrangements in place. The judge said he was a friend of the Hutch family and was a “soft target” or an “easy target” for the Kinahan crime group.

McGovern, using the handle ‘Knife’ in a secret messaging group, had taken on a senior and direct role in the murder of Kirwan, known affectionately as ‘Duck Egg’.

He had also suggested on a secret messaging chain with other Kinahan gang members that a gunman referred to as “Teeth” should be assigned to kill Kirwan to boost his morale.

“I reckon putting the Teeth on the Duck to get his confidence back,” McGovern wrote.

“In other words, a member of the Kinahan organised crime group was to be assigned to kill Mr Kirwan, an easy victim, in order to get his confidence aback,” the judge said.

Though McGovern was taking orders from more senior figures in the Kinahan group and was not the author of the plans to kill Kirwan or Gately, he was much more involved in the Kirwan plan, which resulted in the 62-year-old being shot five times outside his home in December, 2016.

It was clear from the Garda’s evidence, McGrath said, that McGovern “planned, oversaw and directed the murder” of Kirwan. He was aware the killing of Kirwan was going ahead “on a particular day at a particular place”.

The judge said McGovern passed information from a tracking device on Kirwan’s car in real time related to his “precise whereabouts to those lying in wait” to shoot him outside his home.

Because he had such a direct role, the headline sentence, before mitigation, was 20 years as it was on the upper end of the scale for directing organised crime.

The headline sentence for the Gately plot, before mitigation, was 16 years.

However, the court ruled the sentences should run consecutively and when the headline sentences were reduced to take account of McGovern’s early guilty plea, the sentence for directing Kirwan’s murder was 14 years and the sentence for directing the failed effort to murder Gately was 10 years.

When combined, to run consecutively, the total sentence imposed on McGovern was one of 24 years.

The court backdated the sentence to October, 2024, as McGovern has been in custody since then, having been arrested in Dubai before his extradition to Ireland in May, 2025.