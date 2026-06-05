Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Vierne: Messe Solennelle, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Bairstow: Let all mortal flesh keep silence, Preacher The Revd B.M. McKay, O.Carm., B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D., Prebendary of Clondalkin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Radcliffe, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 37 vv 1-11, Bairstow: Blessed city, heavenly Salem, Preacher The Revd B.M. McKay, O.Carm., B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D., Prebendary of Clondalkin. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Wednesday, EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. EUCHARIST SAID IN IRISH at 11.05 on Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Schubert: Mass in G, Psalm 50: 7-15, Mozart: Ave verum corpus, Preacher: Canon Alan Breen. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Millington, Psalm 41, Howells in B Minor, Bairstow: If the Lord had not helped me. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 9th June - Responses: Millington, Psalms 47-49, Tomkins: The Fifth Service, Bullock: Give us the wings of faith. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 11th June - Responses: Millington, Psalms 59-61, Howells: The Gloucester Service, Lloyd: The Windows.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 7th June - The Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/