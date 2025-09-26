Church services

Cathedrals

Christchurch Cathedral Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Missa Brevis in Bb, Psalm 146, Judith Bingham: Ave verum corpus, Preacher: The Archdeacon of Glendalough. 15.30 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH CONFIRMATIONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST (Mother’s Union) at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 30th September - Responses: Rose, Psalms 144-146, Byrd: The Second Service, Lassus: Tibi Christe splendour patris. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 2nd October - Responses: Rose, Psalms 12-14, Howells: The Gloucester Service, Mendelssohn: Hear my prayer.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Cathedral Choir, Responses: Moore,Psalm: 113,Howells: Collegium Regale, Campbell: And there was war in heaven, Preacher: The Reverend C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir, Responses: Moore, Psalm: 137, Howells: Collegium Regale,Preacher: The Reverend C.W. Mullen, B.Th.,Sermon in Music: Howells: A Sequence for St Michael,Howells: Rhapsody no.3. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, theme, the Birth of the Blessed Mary. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 28th September - The Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/