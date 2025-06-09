Irish people consuming alcohol at European average with 4.5% drop last year, figures show

Beer remains Ireland’s most popular alcoholic choice with its market share increasing slightly to 43.3 per cent

The amount of alcohol consumed by Irish people is continuing to decline with a year-on-year fall of almost 5 per cent recorded in 2024, new figures suggest.

Last year’s drop mirrors a trend over the last quarter of a century with alcohol consumption down by more than a third since 2001, research conducted on behalf of umbrella group representing the Irish drink industry shows.

The report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), authored by economist Anthony Foley, drew on data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) population and migration estimates for April 2024 and the Revenue Commissioners’ alcohol clearances and suggests average alcohol consumption per adult fell by 4.5 per cent last year to 9.49 litres of pure alcohol when compared with the 2023 figures.

It represents a drop of 34.3 per cent since 2001.

READ MORE

Beer remained Ireland’s most popular alcoholic tipple with its market share increasing slightly to 43.3 per cent despite an overall drop in beer consumption.

Wine was the second most popular drink with share of 28.2 per cent, up marginally on the previous year and more than twice the consumption rate in 2001 when wines made up just 13.2 per cent of the alcohol market.

In contrast, spirits have declined in popularity, down 0.4 per cent to 22.3 per cent year-on-year. Cider also fell slightly, down 0.1 per cent to 6.1 per cent.

The report echoes OECD data suggesting alcohol consumption in Ireland is now at average European levels with consumption here behind France, Spain and Austria.

“Today’s figures offer clear proof of what many of us already know – Irish people are increasingly drinking in a restrained manner, with consumption continuing the downward trajectory that has been recorded since the millennium,” said DIGI spokesman and chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, Donall O’Keefe.

He suggested that “in contrast to the negative stereotypes that once existed, alcohol consumption in Ireland is now at average European levels, with the purchase of non-alcoholic drinks continuing to increase”.

He said the research was a justification for a reduction in the rates of excise in alcohol.

“Given that we now consume alcohol at average European levels it makes sense that we should pay excise at average European levels also. This is particularly true following the introduction of minimum unit pricing, which prevents the sale of strong alcohol at low prices in supermarkets and shops.”

He said hundreds of small pubs and restaurants are “struggling for survival due to repeated increases in the cost of doing businesses, including staff, energy and insurance. A cut in excise would offer these businesses an opportunity to continue acting as vital hubs in their communities”.