New survey finds 91% of fans believe football is better off without VAR

A general view of a penalty check via VAR during the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Play-off Semi-final match at the Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czechia. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Football supporters remain thoroughly unconvinced of the merits of video assistant referees (VAR), with new research suggesting as many as 91 per cent of them believe the game is better off without it.

More than eight years after the first trials of VAR in the English game, an annual survey by the Football Supporters’ Association shows widespread dissatisfaction with the system, including the tweaks that have been brought in to improve how it is used.

In a poll of more than 7,000 fans in England and Wales, the vast majority of whom attend matches, only 2 per cent agreed with the statement that VAR “makes football more enjoyable”, and 3 per cent said it made the experience of attending a match better, while 91 per cent disagreed. Of those polled, 81 per cent said they preferred watching matches without video technology.

While more than half of the fans surveyed approved of the introduction of in-stadium communication from referees to explain VAR decisions in the Premier League this season, other newly announced extensions of the VAR protocol were disliked. Only 21 per cent of those polled agreed that VAR should adjudicate on whether corner kicks are awarded, a system set to be trialled at this summer’s World Cup. A majority were also against plans to check if second yellow cards had been correctly decided.

Whether the strong views of fans will influence the game’s decision-makers remains a moot point. Competition organisers are committed to the use of VAR, as are the game’s biggest clubs. And although football’s lawmaking authority, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), recently announced a two-year review into the system’s performance, there was no suggestion of abandoning it altogether. The English Football Association’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, described the Ifab review as “looking at how we use VAR to our best and that balance between getting the big decisions right and not slowing the game down”.

For fans cited in the survey, the biggest specific problem with VAR was the delay in reaching decisions: 96 per cent of those polled disagreed with the statement that VAR decisions are “generally resolved in a reasonable amount of time”. Meanwhile, 92 per cent agreed with the statement that “VAR has removed the spontaneous joy of goal celebrations”.

However, 56 per cent said they supported the use of VAR to determine offsides in the build-up to goals and more than 60 per cent thought it should check for possible fouls. – Guardian