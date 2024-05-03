Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -The Cathedral Church of St Patrick The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist in the Deans Chapel) and Choral Evensong is on Fridays at 6:15pm, The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: www.corkcathedral.com

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion in Bishop William Alexander Chapel) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Service led by Rev Richard Dadswell. Thursday 9th May at ten o’clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o’clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o’clock and four o’clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartins Cathedral) The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City -St Mary’s Cathedral Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Ockeghem: Missa Au travail Suis, Psalm: 98, Byrd: Cibavit Eos, Preacher: The Ven. D.A. Pierpoint, M.A., Treasurer. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leigh, Wills: Plainsong Tones, Psalm: 29, Walton: The Twelve, Preacher: The Ven. D.A. Pierpoint, M.A., Treasurer. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Tuesday - Friday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Tuesday - Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://stbrigidscathedral.com/

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Raheny Eucharistic Service is at 9:45am each Sunday, and on the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service. On Wednesdays at 11am there is a short informal service in All Saints Hall, followed by tea and scones. We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday 5th May Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Morning Prayer Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Holy Communion

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down Sixth Sunday of Easter 5th May. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Evening service is at 7pm (contemporary style). We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Bray, Co. Wicklow Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May at 10:30am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; www.crinken.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford The Sixth Sunday of Easter, Rogation Sunday, 5th May. St. John’s Church, Clonmore, at 9am (Holy Communion), St. Peter’s Church, Monart at 10:15am (Morning Prayer and Sunday School) and St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City Meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kildare and Newbridge group of Parishes We meet at 11:30am each Sunday at St. Brigid’s Cathedral Kildare. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. Kilmeague Parish meets at 10am on 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month, and St. Paul’s Curragh Camp (as announced). Meanwhile, Newbridge Group of Parishes meets as follows St. Patrick’s Newbridge at 10am each Sunday, St. John’s Kilcullen at 10am (Ordinary Service on 2nd and 4th Sundays) and St. Patrick’s Carnalway at 10am on 3rd Sunday of each month. For further information, please visit https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes/

Kill O The Grange, Dublin An evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Service of the Word). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulaghs, (United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulagh’s) The Sixth Sunday of Easter, 5th May. St. Andrews, Malahide at 8am (Holy Communion 1) in St. Marnock’s Chapel, and 11.30am (Morning Prayer 2) also at St. Andrew’s Church, Malahide. St. Doulaghs, Balgriffin at 10am (Morning Prayer 2). For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

Naas Union of Parishes, Co. Kildare St. John’s Church, Kill, meets at 9:45am on the first Sunday of the month, and St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathmore, meets at 9:45am on every other Sunday. St. David’s Church, Naas, meets at 11:15am every Sunday. There is a united service on the fifth Sunday of the month, details to be advised closer to the time. Rector: Revd Canon Craig McCauley. For full details, visit http://www.naas.kildare.anglican.org/

St Anns, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Anns is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Sixth Sunday of Easter, Rogation Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, theme, Rogation, with prayers for the blessings of Harvest. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week will be Rogation Days. Thursday 9 May, the Ascension Day. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin Sixth Sunday of Easter, Rogation Sunday, 5th May at 9:15am (with Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Parish Eucharist).You are welcome to join us any Sunday at 9:15am or 10.30am, and chat over refreshments after worship. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 5th May - The Sixth Sunday of Easter. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org